South India Cricketers XI

South India has always contributed to the Indian cricket team with talented players and coaches. With the domestic setup in India reaching new levels and with the rise of IPL, many new players are coming into the reckoning for the national side year after year. This has led to the dominance of the Indian team in world cricket.

Comprising of the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa, South India has produced cricketers such as Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman etc. Speaking of the present scenario, players from South India have been performing well for the country and they alone can form a squad which can be formidable.

Here is a look at the cricketers from South India who will walk into the XI.

#1 Openers: KL Rahul & Mayank Agarwal

Reserve : Murali Vijay

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will make a perfect opening pair

KL and Mayank's partnership at the top started in Karnataka a long time ago. It would not be a surprise if they pair up for the national team too in the future. Hence, they will be the preferred choice and will provide a good start to the team.

On the other hand, Murali Vijay, who has been dropped now due to bad form can be used as a reserve opener if needed.

