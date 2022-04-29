Spain vs Guernsey, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Spain will square off against Guernsey in the fourth game of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

This will be Spain’s second game of the tri-series. They will face Norway in their first game before taking on Guernsey later in the day. Spain haven't had any game time reently, so it'll be interesting to see how they go about their business in the competition. Christian Munoz-Mills will lead an Spain team looking to perform to their potential in front of their home crowd.

Guernsey, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to their campaign. They suffered a loss against Norway in the opening game of the series. Before taking on Spain, they'll face Norway where they'll look to seek revenge for their loss.

Their bowlers did a fine job against Norway, who managed 137 in their allotted twenty overs. However, they failed to stitch big partnerships as they fell 37 runs.

Spain vs Guernsey Match Details

Match: Spain vs Guernsey, 4th T20I, ECI Spain Tri-Series, 2022.

Date and Time: April 30, 2022; Saturday, 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Spain.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground is a balanced track. Batters can hit through the line after they get used to the pace of the pitch. Bowlers could get extra bounce on the surface.

Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Almeria is expected to hover between 14 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Spain

Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Raja Adeel, Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Mohammad Atif, Lorne Burns, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Mohammad Kamran, Ravi Panchal, Josh Trembeath-Moro, Tom Vine.

Guernsey

Isaac Damarell (wk), Matthew Stokes, Josh Butler (c), Ollie Nightingale, Oliver Newey, Ben Ferbrache, David Hooper, Tom Nightingale, Dec Martel, William Peatfield, Luke Bichard.

Match Prediction

In their second game of the competition, Spain will look to beat Guernsey, who lost their first game and need to be at their best to challenge the hosts. Spain look like a settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Spain to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

