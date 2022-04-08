Spice Isle T10 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

With the successful completion of St. Lucia T10 and Trinidad T10, the Grenada Cricket Association has come up with the second edition of the Spice Isle T10 tournament.

Six teams will be vying for the title this time. Bay Leaf Blasters, Ginger Generals, Cinnamon Pacers, Nutmeg Warriors, Clove Challengers and Saffron Strikers are the participating teams. The National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada, will host all the matches of the competition.

The Nutmeg Warriors will enter the tournament as strong favorites after defeating the Cinnamon Pacers in the grand finale of the first season.

Spice Isle T10 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

April 5, Tuesday

Clove Challengers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 9:15 PM

April 6, Wednesday

Nutmeg Warriors vs Saffron Strikers, 12:00 AM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Nutmeg Warriors, 9:15 PM

April 7, Thursday

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 12:00 AM

Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 7:00 PM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Cinnamon Pacers, 9:15 PM

April 8, Friday

Nutmeg Warriors vs Ginger Generals, 12:00 AM

Ginger Generals vs Saffron Strikers, 9:15 PM

April 9, Saturday

Cinnamon Pacers vs Clove Challengers, 12:00 AM

Clove Challengers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 9:15 PM

April 10, Sunday

Saffron Strikers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 12:00 AM

Saffron Strikers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 9:15 PM

April 11, Monday

Ginger Generals vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 12:00 AM

Nutmeg Warriors vs Cinnamon Pacers, 7:00 PM

Ginger Generals vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 9:15 PM

April 12, Tuesday

Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers, 12:00 AM

Ginger Generals vs Clove Challengers, 9:15 PM

April 13, Wednesday

Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 12:00 AM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Cinnamon Pacers, 9:15 PM

April 14, Thursday

Nutmeg Warriors vs Saffron Strikers, 12:00 AM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 9:15 PM

April 15, Friday

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 12:00 AM

Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 9:15 PM

April 16, Saturday

Clove Challengers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 12:00 AM

Qualifier 1, 9:15 PM

April 17, Sunday

Eliminator 1, 12:00 AM

Playoff 1, 9:15 PM

April 18, Monday

Qualifier 2, 12:00 AM

4th Playoff, 9:15 PM

April 19, Tuesday

Final, 12:00 AM

Spice Isle T10 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fan Code app will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Spice Isle T10 2022: Squads

Bay Leaf Blasters

Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Clove Challengers

Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth, Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon, Teddy Bishop, Tiron Charles

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan, Wavel Benjamin

Nutmeg Warriors

Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Saffron Strikers

Jelani George, Jenson Phillip, John Olive, Kem Charles, Kendel George, Laurie Williams, Lendon Lawrence, Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ray Charles, Ryan John, Samora Fraser, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses

