SPL 2023: Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions, Match 3: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the Saurashtra Premier League (SPL 2023) will get underway between Gohilwad Gladiators and Sorath Lions on August 25 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 3 pm IST.

Gohilwad Gladiators completed a nail-biting victory in their last game against Halar Heroes, beating them by a bare margin of one wicket.

Saurya Sanandiya and Kabir Patel put the brakes on Halar’s scoring rate, picking up four wickets at an economy of just 6.5 RPO. During the chase, Vishvaraj Jadeja scored a valiant knock of 45 (26) and did the bulk of the heavy lifting to get his side over the finish line.

Sorath Lions went down to Kutch Warriors in their opening game by a whopping 30 runs. They put up a decent show with the ball by restricting the Warriors to a little over 150.

But when it was their chance to bat, Sorath Lions kept losing wickets at regular intervals and failed to stitch any partnerships in the middle. Barring the skipper Chirag Jani, who scored an impressive 65 (63), none of the batters registered a 20-plus score and in the end, they folded for just 121.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions Match Details:

Match: Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions, 3rd T20 Match, Saurashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 25, Friday, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions Pitch Report

The Rajkot pitch is evenly balanced which has something in it for both the bowlers and batters. If batters apply themselves nicely, then they can go on to post a big total. But if the bowlers provide early breakthroughs upfront, then they can restrict the batting team to a cheap total.

Out of 10 domestic T20 games, teams have successfully managed to post a score between the range of 170-189 on four occasions. This serves as an indication that the pitch is strongly in favor of the batting side.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions Weather Report

The weather on Friday will be partly sunny, with the highest temperatures expected to reach as high as 33 C. During the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a minimum of 26 C. It is going to be a moderately windy day as wind speeds are expected to reach around 10 km/hr. The chances of rain are currently down to 11%.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions Predicted Xl

Gohilwad Gladiators

Probable Xl

Dharmendra Jadeja, Yash Gadadhariya, Samarth Vyas, Hiten Kanbi, Harvik Desai, Jyot Chhaya, Kushang Patel, Satyam Khamrai, Parshwaraj Rana, Dharam Changela, Yuvraj Shinol

Sorath Lions

Probable Xl

Chirag Jani, Tarang Gohel, Prasham Rajdev, Ansh Gosai, Jay Chauhan, Hitendra Jadeja, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Manav Chothani, Karan Patel, Suresh Padiyachi, Karan Suchak

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions Prediction

Gohilwad Gladiators have gained some early momentum in the tournament by securing a win in their opening game. On the other hand, Sorath Lions faced defeat in their opening game and are trying to play catch-up. In such a scenario, Gohilwad Gladiators have a marginal upper hand as they have the winning momentum behind them.

Prediction: Gohilwad Gladiators to win the match.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Sorath Lions Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: JioCinema app and website