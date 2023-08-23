Following the postponement of the league due to the cyclone threat, the Saurashtra Premier League 2023 is all set to begin on Wednesday, August 23 in Rajkot. The first game of the tournament will be played between the Halar Heroes and the Gohilwad Gladiators at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Organized by the Saurashtra Cricket Association, the third edition of the Saurashtra Premier League will see five teams play a total of 11 T20Is for the SPL 2023 title. The final is scheduled to be held on August 31.

The Halar Heroes are the defending champions of the Saurashtra Premier League.

Halar Heroes vs Gohilwad Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Halar Heroes vs Gohilwad Gladiators, 1st T20 Match, Saurashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 23, Wednesday, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Halar Heroes vs Gohilwad Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a well-balanced one, favoring both the batters and the bowlers equally. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters generally flourish on this pitch.

However, the strip may get slower as the game goes on. The spinners can get enough purchase from the surface if they bowl with the right speeds and land in the right areas. The average first innings score in domestic T20 competitions is 169 and the teams batting first have won on fewer occasions (3) as opposed to teams batting second (6).

Halar Heroes vs Gohilwad Gladiators Weather Report

The weather on match day will be fairly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of a possible shower. The humidity rate is expected to surge past 60 percent while wind speeds are expected to clock in excess of 25 km/hr. Meanwhile, the temperatures for the day will vary between 32 C and 26 C.

Halar Heroes vs Gohilwad Gladiators Predicted Xl

Halar Heroes

Probable Xl

Arpit Vasavada, Hetvik Kotak, Ruchit Ahir, Parth Chauhan, Tirthraj Jadeja, Snell Patel, Arth Yadav, Neel Pandya, Smit Patel, Sonu Batham, and Tirthraj Jadeja.

Gohilwad Gladiators

Probable Xl

Prerak Mankad, Maurya Ghoghari, Saurya Sanandiya, Abhishek Nimavat, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Krishnakant Pathak, Yuvraj Chudasama, Kabir Patel, Jayraj Jadeja, Vandit Jivrajani, and Shaurya Sanandia.

Halar Heroes vs Gohilwad Gladiators Prediction

The Harlar Heroes defeated the Gohilwad Gladiators in the final of the last year’s Saurashtra Premier League edition. They clearly have the upper hand in this game and will look to dominate the Gladiators ahead of this fixture.

Prediction: Halar Heroes to win the match.

Halar Heroes vs Gohilwad Gladiators Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: JioCinema app and website