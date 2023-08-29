SPL 2023: Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors, Match 9: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The ninth match of the 2023 Saurashtra Premier League will see Halar Heroes take on Kutch Warriors in an epic showdown on Tuesday, August 29. The game will be held at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and will commence at 7 pm IST.

As we expect the closely contested encounter to unfold, both teams are pretty much neck and neck at this stage. As per the tournament schedule, the top two teams in the standings after all the league matches will advance to the SPL 2023 final.

Halar Heroes rank second in the points table with two wins in three games sitting with an NRR of +0.541. A win in this fixture will help them topple Gohilwad Gladiators from the top and make them a strong contender for a spot in the final.

Kutch Warriors rank third in the points table with two wins in three games sitting with an NRR of +0.460. A win for them will also improve their chances of securing their berth in the final. In this do-or-die battle, both teams cannot afford any slip-ups.

Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors Match Details

Match: Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors, 9th T20 Match, Saurashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 29, Tuesday, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is predominantly a batting-friendly pitch. Bowlers have to grind hard to manufacture their wickets. Moreover, the smaller boundary dimensions coupled and a lightning-fast outfield further add to the bowler’s woes. Scoring can be particularly easy against the new ball early on as it comes nicely onto the bat with little to no lateral movement on offer.

With an average first-innings score of nearly 169, bowlers will need to work out a viable strategy to contain the onslaught from the batting side.

Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors Weather Report

The weather will be warm but partially cloudy on match day but that should not concern us as the probability of rainfall is at 10%. The temperatures during the day will vary between 34 C and 24 C. Moreover, the anticipated humidity rate is expected to be around 56%.

Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors Predicted Xl

Halar Heroes

Probable Xl

Hetvik Kotak, Snell Patel, Jay Gohil, Sammar Gajjar, Divyaraj Chauhan, Parth Chauhan, Smit Patel, Pranav Karia, Neel Pandya, Jainik Solanki, Adityarajsinh Rathore

Kutch Warriors

Probable Xl

Aryandev Jhala, Samarth Vyas, Kevin Jivrajani, Jyot Chhaya, Parswaraj Rana, Luckyraj Vaghela, Yash Gadadhariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Krunal Karamchandani, Kushang Patel, Ramesh Padiyachi

Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors Prediction

Halar Heroes and Kutch Warriors have secured two wins apiece as very little separates the two sides. Besides, both sides are also likely to carry their winning momentum from their last match.

However, Halar Heroes are marginally ahead of Kutch Warriors in terms of rankings and net run rate. Our win predictor leans slightly in favor of Halar Heroes this time around.

Prediction: Halar Heroes to win the match

Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: JioCinema app and website