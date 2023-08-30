SPL 2023: Kutch Warriors vs Gohilwad Gladiators, Final: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is gearing up to host the blockbuster final match of the 2023 Saurashtra Premier League (SPL 2023) between Kutch Warriors and Gohilwad Gladiators on August 31. The game will officially kick off at 7 pm IST. Both sides have won three games apiece in their last four matches.

Kutch Warriors started their winning journey against the Sorath Lions by defeating them convincingly by 30 runs. However, in their second game, they did go down to Zalawad Royals by a margin of seven wickets. Post their solitary defeat, the team bounced back and registered two consecutive wins on the trot against Gohilwad Gladiators and Halar Heroes.

Gohilwad Gladiators commenced their winning journey with a narrow one-wicket victory in their opening game against Halar Heroes. They went on to win their second game against Sorath Lions by 20 runs.

However, they experienced a momentary slip by going down to Kutch Warriors in their third game of the tournament. Nevertheless, the Gladiators bounced back in their last game by knocking the Zalawad Royals out of the tournament.

Kutch Warriors vs Gohilwad Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Kutch Warriors vs Gohilwad Gladiators, Final, Saurashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 31, Thursday, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Kutch Warriors vs Gohilwad Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a batter’s paradise. Bowlers usually tend to struggle on this track. There is not much movement off the surface and the batters can start hitting through the line right from ball number one. Scoring can be particularly easy against the new ball early on as it comes nicely onto the bat.

With an average first-innings score of nearly 169, bowlers will have a hard time and will struggle to contain the onslaught from the batting side.

Kutch Warriors vs Gohilwad Gladiators Weather Report

We can expect the weather to be fairly warm, with temperatures expected to range between 36 C and 24 C. This will be accompanied by a moderate humidity rate of 54%. Any chance of an imminent shower appears slim, which is currently at 1%.

Kutch Warriors vs Gohilwad Gladiators Predicted Xl

Kutch Warriors

Probable Xl

Aryandev Jhala, Samarth Vyas, Parswaraj Rana, Yash Gadadhariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Luckyraj Vaghela, Jyot Chhaya, Krunal Karamchandani, Kushang Patel, Kevin Jivrajani, Dharmaditya Gohil

Gohilwad Gladiators

Probable Xl

Krishnakant Pathak, Nihar Vaghela, Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Raxit Mehta, Siddhant Rana, Saurya Sanandiya, Yuvraj Chudasama, Vandit Jivrajani, Maurya Ghoghari, Abhishek Nimavat

Kutch Warriors vs Gohilwad Gladiators Prediction

Kutch Warriors and Gohilwad Gladiators have so far looked in dominating form in this competition. Very little separates the two sides.

However, Kutch Warriors have already had the better of Gohilwad Gladiators once in the tournament. Hence, our win predictor indicates that Kutch Warriors may once again emerge at the top in this all-important finale.

Prediction: Kutch Warriors to win the match.

Kutch Warriors vs Gohilwad Gladiators Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: JioCinema app and website