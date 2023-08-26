SPL 2023: Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals, Match 5: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fifth game of the 2023 Saurashtra Premier League will get underway between Kutch Warriors and Zalawad Royals on August 26. The game will be held at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and is expected to commence at 3 PM IST.

Kutch Warriors are off the mark after securing a crucial win in their opening game against Sorath Lions. Their bowling effort stood out the most as their bowling attack primarily featuring Kushang Patel and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja broke the back of the Sorath Lions’ batting line up folding them for just 121.

Zalawad Royals had a disappointing outing in their opening game of the Saurashtra Premier League against Harlar Heroes. After putting on a decent first innings score of 151, the Zalawad Royals were all over the place. They bowled waywardly and leaked plenty of runs which allowed the Heroes to score freely through the middle overs. In the end, Zalwad Royals only managed to pick up 3 wickets as Harlar Heroes raced to their target with 15 balls to spare.

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals Match Details:

Match: Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals, 5th T20 Match, Saurashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 26, Saturday, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals Pitch Report

The Rajkot pitch is highly suitable for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters generally have a good time while scoring runs on this deck. There is not much movement off the surface and the batters can start hitting through the line right from ball one. The slow bowlers and wrist spinners can come in later in the game once the surface starts getting sluggish.

The average first innings score batting first in domestic T20 competitions is 169 which serves as a positive indication that the surface is ideal for batting.

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals Weather Report

The weather on match day will be bright and sunny with temperatures expected to reach as high as 33 C. As we approach the evening, we can expect the temperature to dip to 26 C. There may be a partial presence of some cloud cover as the probability of rainfall is somewhere around 11%.

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals Predicted Xl

Kutch Warriors

Probable Xl

Samarth Vyas, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kevin Jivrajani, Aryandev Jhala, Jyot Chhaya, Parswaraj Rana, Yash Gadadhariya, Luckyraj Vaghela, Krunal Karamchandani, Kushang Patel, Ramesh Padiyachi

Zalawad Royals

Probable Xl

Chirag Pathak, Kishan Parmar, Sheldon Jackson, Chetan Sakariya, Aezaz Kothariya, Dev Dand, Jyortir Purohit, Devendra Poriya, Parth Bhut, Amit Ranjan, Harmesh Somaiya

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals Prediction

Kutch Warriors appear in fine form this season. So far they are looking extremely confident after securing a convincing 30-run victory against Sorath Lions on Thursday.

Zalawad Royals, on the other hand, have been rocked by a shocking defeat in their last game against Harlar Heroes. Considering the form of the two sides, a win for Kutch Warriors seems probable.

Prediction: Kutch Warriors to win the match.

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: JioCinema app and website