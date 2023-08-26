SPL 2023: Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes, Match 6: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The 6th game of the 2023 Saurashtra Premier League is set to unfold between Sorath Lions and Halar Heroes on August 26. The game will be held at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and will commence at 7 PM IST.

Sorath Lions were decimated in their opening match against Kutch Warriors as they were skittled for just 121. Excluding the skipper Chirag Jani who smashed a valiant 65 (63), no other batter was able to show positive intent at the crease. The team needs to address their batting woes ahead of this fixture to prevent another dramatic collapse from taking place.

Halar Heroes delivered a fine all-round performance on Friday, to send Zalawad Royals into a state of shock. They bowled beautifully upfront as their premium bowlers featuring Sammar Gajjar and Pranav Karia did the bulk of the damage by claiming 6 wickets in total. During the chase, they were simply unstoppable as Snell Patel and Jay Gohil smashed impressive scores of 58 each to take the Heros over the finishing line in emphatic style.

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Match Details:

Match: Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes, 6th T20 Match, Saurashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 26, Saturday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Pitch Report

The Rajkot pitch predominately favors the batting side. However, the bowlers, especially the wrist spinners have had some success bowling on this track. Scoring can be particularly easy against the new ball as it comes nicely onto the bat. Besides, with no lateral movement on offer, bowlers have a hard time containing the flow of runs here at this venue.

The average first innings score batting first in domestic T20 competitions is 169 and the teams batting last have won on more occasions (6) as opposed to teams batting first (3). Hence, it will an ideal tactic for any toss-winning captain to bowl first and chase later in the second innings.

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Weather Report

The weather on match day will be very pleasant with temperatures expected to reach as high as 33 C. Later in the day, we may expect the temperature to dip to 26 C. There will be a partial presence with a slim chance of an imminent shower. The humidity rate will be moderately on the higher side hovering around 60%.

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Predicted Xl

Sorath Lions

Probable Xl

Chirag Jani, Tarang Gohel, Prasham Rajdev, Ansh Gosai, Jay Chauhan, Hitendra Jadeja, Manav Chothani, Karan Patel, Vihar Jadeja, Suresh Padiyachi, Prashant Gohel

Halar Heroes

Probable Xl

Jay Gohil, Snell Patel, Hetvik Kotak, Parth Chauhan, Divyaraj Chauhan, Sammar Gajjar, Pranav Karia, Neel Pandya, Jainik Solanki, Smit Patel, Arth Yadav

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Prediction

Halar Heroes completed a flawless victory against Zalawad Royals crushing them by a whopping margin of 7 wickets. Their batting has so far looked threatening in this competition. Sorath Lions, on the other hand, do not appear to be as battle-hardened as their rivals. They struggled massively with the bat and failed to chase a gettable target of 145. At the moment, the advantage is clearly with Halar Heroes.

Prediction: Halar Heroes to win the match.

Sorath Lions vs Halar Heroes Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: JioCinema app and website