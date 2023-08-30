SPL 2023: Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals, Match 10: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The 10th game of the 2023 Saurashtra Premier League (SPL 2023) will see Sorath Lions square off against Zalawad Royals on August 30. The game will be held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and is expected to commence at 7 pm IST. With both teams officially knocked out of the tournament, this upcoming fixture will be considered a dead rubber.

Sorath Lions are rock bottom in the points table with three losses in three games. The team has yet to register its maiden victory in this league. They would love to finish their campaign on a positive note and back themselves to salvage a win in the upcoming fixture.

Zalawad Royals haven’t been in top form either. They too have been eliminated from the race and rank fourth in the points table. The team has won one game out of three matches and would be hoping to secure another victory to end their dismal campaign on a high.

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Match Details:

Match: Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals, 10th T20 Match, Saurashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 30, Wednesday, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium favors the batting side for the most part. Bowlers have to toil hard for their wickets. There is not much movement off the surface and the batters can start hitting through the line right from ball one. Scoring can be particularly easy against the new ball early on as it comes nicely onto the bat.

With an average first-innings score of nearly 169, it is safe to assume that the bowlers will struggle to contain the onslaught from the batting side.

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Weather Report

The weather will be on the warmer side with temperatures expected to range between 27 C and 34 C. There may be some partial cloud cover coupled with an excessive humidity rate of 88% on match day but that should not concern us as the probability of rainfall is at 4% only.

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Predicted Xl

Sorath Lions

Probable Xl

Prasham Rajdev, Tarang Gohel, Chirag Jani, Ansh Gosai, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Jay Chauhan, Hitendra Jadeja, Pruthvi Chauhan, Vihar Jadeja, Karan Patel, Suresh Padiyachi

Zalawad Royals

Probable Xl

Sheldon Jackson, Chirag Sisodiya, Aezaz Kothariya, Jyortir Purohit, Arjun Rathod, Parth Bhut, Amit Ranjan, Dev Dand, Mohit Gorania, Pavan Parmar, Adityasinh Jadeja H

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Prediction

Sorath Lions are languishing at the bottom of the points table with no wins under their name. They have been blown away by every single team that they have faced so far. Any chance of them making a remarkable turnaround seems slim.

Zalawad Royals, on the other hand, have at least managed to bag a win in this competition and are thus a slightly better side.

Prediction: Zalawad Royals to win the match.

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: JioCinema app and website