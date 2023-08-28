SPL 2023: Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators, Match 8: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The eighth game of the 2023 Saurashtra Premier League will see the Zalawad Royals lock horns with the Gohilwad Gladiators on Monday, August 28, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The Zalawad Royals are placed fourth in the points table with two points from as many games. Their NRR currently stands at a shambolic low of -0.474. After losing their opening game, the team staged a spirited comeback in their second game to thump the Kutch Warriors by seven wickets.

The Gohilwad Gladiators are ranked third in the points table with two wins from three games. Their NRR currently stands at an impressive high of +0.317. After maintaining a winning streak in the first two games, the Gladiators went down against the Kutch Warriors in an exciting contest.

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators, 8th T20 Match, Saurashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 28, Monday, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is relatively flat and ideal for batting. Moreover, the smaller boundary dimensions coupled with a lightning-quick outfield will provide the batters with ample scoring opportunities. Scoring can be particularly easy against the new ball as it comes nicely onto the bat. Besides, there will be no lateral movement of the deck.

With an average first-innings score of nearly 169, bowlers will need to flex their muscles to the fullest in order to contain the onslaught from the batters.

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators Weather Report

There will be some partial cloud cover on match day but that should not concern us as the probability of rainfall is at 10 percent. The temperatures during the day will vary between 34 and 26 degrees Celsius. The anticipated humidity rate is expected to be around 58 percent.

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators Predicted Xl

Zalawad Royals

Probable Xl

Kishan Parmar, Arjun Rathod, Sheldon Jackson, Amit Ranjan, Pavan Parmar, Chirag Sisodiya, Dev Dand, Parth Bhut, Mohit Gorania, Adityasinh Jadeja H, and Navneet Vora.

Gohilwad Gladiators

Probable Xl

Prerak Mankad, Krishnakant Pathak, Niket Joshi, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Nihar Vaghela, Raxit Mehta, Siddhant Rana, Saurya Sanandiya, Kabir Patel, Yuvraj Chudasama, and Maurya Ghoghari.

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators Prediction

The Gohilwad Gladiators have more wins than the Zalawad Royals this season and are comparatively ranked much better than them in the points table. The Royals, on the other hand, has secured only one win and are trying to get themselves back to winning ways as they approach the final phase of the league.

Prediction: Gohilwad Gladiators to win the match.

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: JioCinema app and website