Sportskeeda acquires exclusive digital broadcasting rights in India for Pakistan-Scotland 2-match T20I series

The series will get underway from 12th June, and cricket fans in India can catch all the action live on Sportskeeda's Facebook page.

The Pakistan cricket team

Sportskeeda has acquired the exclusive digital broadcasting rights in India for the two-match T20I series between Pakistan and Scotland starting June 12. The Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh will host the two T20s on June 12 and June 13.

Scotland, led by their talismanic opener Kyle Coetzer, head into the T20 series having posted a sensational 6-run win over England in a high-scoring thriller in an one-off ODI match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, visitors Pakistan, who ended the Test series against England 1-1, boast of some exciting talents such as Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Hassan Ali alongside the experienced Shoaib Malik.

Sportskeeda will be live streaming both the matches on its Facebook page – SPORTSKEEDA CRICKET - from 19.30 IST onwards on June 12 and June 13.

Samarth Sharma, Chief Business Officer at Sportskeeda, expressed his delight at the development.

“We are extremely happy about the fact that we will be broadcasting the Pakistan-Scotland T20 matches exclusively in India through our Facebook page. It’s a big moment for Sportskeeda, and yet another feather in our cap. We are positive about moving towards even bigger things from here,” said Samarth.

About Sportskeeda:

Sportskeeda is the biggest all-sports website in India with over 160 Million page views monthly, reaching out to 45 Million unique users every month. It connects fans, pundits and athletes from all over the world, and offers news, real-time updates, insightful features and videos.

Sportskeeda's massive audience base is a result of its 360 degree coverage of all major sporting tournaments which includes, but is not limited to, diverse and engaging content via articles and video formats. Sportskeeda also boasts of a massive social media reach with over 22 million fans and followers on its properties.