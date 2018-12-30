×
Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2018: T20I Batsman of the Year

Suraj Sree Ganesh
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
567   //    30 Dec 2018, 15:22 IST

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan

The year 2018 has been a very significant one for the cricket fraternity as they got to witness the most thrilling and breath-taking matches played across the year. T20 cricket is no other exception as it has brought a new face-lift to cricket. This fast-paced format requires the players to be agile and show presence of mind. 

It has been branded as a batsmen's game as most of the bowlers are hammered away for runs. The batsmen have completely dominated this format of the game and have chased down targets of 200+ with ease.

Also Read: Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2018 - T20I Bowler of the Year

This year's highest score in T20Is was recorded by Aaron Finch's knock of 172 against Zimbabwe. It was followed by Rohit Sharma's 111* against West Indies. In these knocks, the batsmen swayed the match away from the bowlers.

In this segment, we take a look at the top three T20I batsmen of 2018.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma can be credited for India's success at major tournaments this year. He has gelled well along with fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan and has successfully guided India in most of the chases.

He has perfectly executed the role of a captain in the absence of Virat Kohli and has impressed one and all with his batting exploits. His form in T20Is has been exemplary this year as he scored 590 runs from 18 innings at an average of 36.87 and a strike-rate of 147.50. Added to that, he has also scored 2 hundreds and 3 half-centuries.

However, his performances might not be enough to bag him the T20 batsman of the Year Award as his average is very low when compared to the other top run-getters in T20Is this year.

Matches: 19, Runs: 590, Average: 36.87, Strike-rate: 147.50, Highest score: 111*

Suraj Sree Ganesh
SENIOR ANALYST
MSD/David Villa/Isco/Sergio Ramos
