Sportskeeda's hilarious rapid-fire with Adam Gilchrist

Without a doubt, Adam Gilchrist is one of the best, if not the best, wicketkeeper-batsmen to have graced the sport. The former Aussie international changed the way cricket was played and took it to a completely new level with his aggressive batting and safe wicketkeeping.

Gilchrist has played for his country in 96 Tests and has scored 5570 runs apart from effecting 416 dismissals. In ODIs, Gilchrist has accounted for 9619 runs with the help of 472 dismissals.

Gilchrist was in Bangalore where he was taking part in the KCC tournament and the three-time World Cup winner took part in Sportskeeda's rapid-fire round on the sidelines of a PUMA even. This is how he responded to the questions.

Question: 1999 World Cup or 2003 World Cup or 2007 World Cup?

Adam Gilchrist: Only one? Ummm, 2007 World Cup.

Question: Who is a better captain? Steve Waugh or Ricky Ponting?

Adam Gilchrist: Has to be me! I was the one who won a Test series in India (laughs).

Question: Who is a better wicketkeeper-batsman? Adam Gilchrist or MS Dhoni or Mark Boucher?

Adam Gilchrist: If you take everything into account, MS Dhoni.

Question: Your most memorable knock?

Adam Gilchrist: 49 against India in the second innings of the 2004 Chennai Test. No one knows why but it is very special.

Question: One bowler you hate facing?

Adam Gilchrist: Muttiah Muralitharan. He had me every time. Maybe Harbhajan Singh too.

Question: One bowler you love facing?

Adam Gilchrist: Me.

Question: Most difficult bowler to keep wickets to?

Adam Gilchrist: Most difficult? Ummm, Michael Beven. He didn't bowl a lot but left-arm leg spin was tough.

Question: Who is a better bowler? Glenn McGrath or Shane Warne?

Adam Gilchrist: Both are legends.

Question: Favourite batting partner?

Adam Gilchrist: Glenn McGrath. He let me take all the strike at the other end and just swing.

Question: Favourite teammate?

Adam Gilchrist: Darren Lehmann was a terrific teammate.

Question: Which is a better T20 league? IPL or BBL?

Adam Gilchrist: Both are brilliant tournaments. I was very lucky to have played in one and commentate in the other.

Question: Prankster in the Australian cricket team?

Adam Gilchrist: Ricky Ponting was a sneaky little fellow.

Question: The most boring roommate in the Australian cricket team?

Adam Gilchrist: Darren Lehmann. He snores, terrible.

Question: If not a cricketer, what you would have been?

Adam Gilchrist: PE teacher.

Question: Best wicketkeeper-batsman right now?

Adam Gilchrist: Quinton de Kock.

Question: One batsman who can break his record of 100 Test sixes?

Adam Gilchrist: Heaps of batsmen around who can hit 100 Test sixes the way they are whacking the ball.

Question: Best batsman right now?

Adam Gilchrist: Virat Kohli.

Question: Best bowler right now?

Adam Gilchrist: Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood.

Question: Which one prefers the most? Taking a wicket or scoring a century?

Adam Gilchrist: Definitely a wicket. No doubt in that.

Question: Favourite moment in your career?

Adam Gilchrist: Winning three World Cups in a row.

Question: Any regrets in your career?

Adam Gilchrist: No.

Question: Who will do well? Glenn McGrath, the batsman or Adam Gilchrist, the bowler?

Adam Gilchrist: McGrath, the batsman? Those two words shouldn't be used in the same sentence (laughs).

Question: Your favourite sledge?

Adam Gilchrist: Someone sledged me having big ears. Have I?

Question: Early favourites for the 2019 World Cup?

Adam Gilchrist: England are a very good ODI team at the moment and they will play at home. So, probably I will have them as the favourites.

Question: Which one you prefer winning? Ashes or World Cup or Test series in India?

Adam Gilchrist: Test series in India is the biggest challenge.