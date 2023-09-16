"SRH ruling ICT team" - Fans react as Washington Sundar called as cover for injured Axar Patel for Asia Cup 2023 final

All-rounder Axar Patel has become doubtful for the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

The 29-year-old sustained multiple injuries while playing against Bangladesh in the Super 4 game, including a hand injury when he a hit by a throw during his stint at the crease on Friday, September 15.

The incident took place when Axar was asking for a new pair of gloves. The left-handed batter was seen excruciating in pain before the physio came out with spray.

In the match, Axar picked up a wicket and scored 42 runs off 34 balls, including two sixes and three boundaries.

The Men in Blue, though, lost the game by six runs. The Gujarat-born all-rounder previously scored 26 off 36 against Lanka but ended wicketless.

According to Cricbuzz, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been called as a cover for Axar Patel in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023 final. In a social media post, it said:

“Washington Sundar is being flown to Colombo for the #AsiaCup final on Sunday, Cricbuzz understands. He will be replacing Axar Patel, who sustained multiple injuries while batting in the game against Bangladesh on Friday.”

An official update by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (India) is awaited.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Axar Patel's injury. One user wrote:

"SRH ruling the ICT team. Washington Sundar replace Axar Patel."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Axar has also become doubtful for the three-match ODI series against Australia, which starts on September 22. Team India will hope that he recovers from his injuries ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup next month.

How has Washington Sundar fared in ODIs so far?

Washington Sundar, who made his debut against Sri Lanka in December 2017, has so far played only 16 ODIs for Team India due to injuries.

His last ODI came against New Zealand in January earlier this year. The Tamil Nadu-born all-rounder has scalped 16 wickets and amassed 233 runs so far.

Sundar recently scalped eight wickets in six games for South Zone in the Deodhar Trophy. The of-spinner, however, failed to deliver in the recently concluded T20I series in Ireland, returning wicketless in two games.

The 23-year-old has also been included in India's squad for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The T20 tournament starts on September 23.