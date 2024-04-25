SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 41 of IPL 2024 later tonight in Hyderabad. SRH is the only team to have a 100% record at home in the IPL this season. They will put the streak on the line against the 10th-placed RCB team tonight.

The deck at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has been batter-friendly in IPL 2024. If a similar wicket is on offer for this game, it could be another nightmarish outing for the RCB bowlers, who conceded 287 runs to SRH at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ahead of the second clash between SRH and RCB this season, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast and other important details.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 41, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 25, Thursday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch for the Hyderabad vs Bengaluru match should be excellent for batting. The team batting first should aim for a 200+ total. It would not be a surprise if fans witnessed another high-scoring thriller in IPL 2024 tonight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast

There is a slight chance of rain during the match hours in Hyderabad. The temperature will hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels are expected to be below 25%.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs

SRH

Travis Head (Impact Player), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and T Natarajan.

RCB

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai (Impact Player), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match prediction

Looking at the position of the two teams in the IPL 2024 points table, SRH will start as the overwhelming favorites to win this game. Also, the Hyderabad-based franchise have a 100% record at home, which includes wins over Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Expect SRH to win again.

Prediction: SRH to beat RCB in IPL 2024 tonight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: JioCinema.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback