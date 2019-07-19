Sri Lanka announce 22-man squad for three-match ODI series against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Sri Lanka announced a relatively big 22-man squad for their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh which includes a number of players who surprisingly missed out from the 2019 World Cup squad. The likes of Niroshan Dickwellla, Akila Dananjaya and Danushka Gunathilaka were some of the notable inclusions.

Even though doom and gloom was predicted for Sri Lanka heading into the World Cup, the island nation put in respectable performances and even went onto upset the eventual world champions England in the group stage. The likes of Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews and Lasith Malinga were impressive for the team.

However, many believed that Sri Lanka didn't arrive in England with their best squad and this sudden influx of players for the series against Bangladesh justifies the same.

The likes of Niroshan Dickwella and Shehan Jayasuriya have forced their way back into the national team through some strong performances on the Sri Lanka A tour of India. Dickwella and Jayasuriya scored 205 and 320 runs respectively in the unofficial ODI series while on the bowling front, fast-bowler Lahiru Kumara had a good time in India with six wickets from five matches.

Apart from these three players, spinners Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, leg-spinning all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and all-rounders Dasun Shanaka and Lahiru Madushanka have been brought into the squad.

Fast-bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who was ruled out due to chickenpox mid-way through the World Cup has also recovered and has made his way back into the squad. Suranga Lakmal, Milinda Siriwardana, Jeevan Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay were the ones who have missed out from a spot in the squad.

Sri Lanka are set to take on Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series that is set to commence from 23rd July with the first ODI match slated to be contested in Colombo.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Thissara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Madushanka.