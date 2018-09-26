Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sri Lanka announces ODI and Test squads to face England 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
91   //    26 Sep 2018, 22:07 IST

Mathew
Mathews dropped from ODI squad to face England

After a disappointing first round loss in the Asia Cup 2018, the Sri Lankan Board have announced squads for the One Day International and Test series to be played against England. The 5-match ODI series against top-ranked ODI team England will be starting from 10th October which will be followed by 3 Test matches.

Dinesh Chandimal will lead the Sri Lankan side in the One Day International series after Mathews was dropped from the side. Sri Lanka was dumped out with huge losses to Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the group stages in the Asia Cup. Kusal Mendis has been also dropped due to poor form in the Asia Cup 2018.

The team needs to work harder if they want to defeat the number 1-ranked ODI team in the world. Nuwan Pradeep makes a comeback into the ODI squad. Lasith Malinga performed brilliantly in his comeback series in Asia Cup 2018 and he retains his place. Sri Lanka have been in poor form recently losing to South Africa 2-3 at home before the disaster in the Asia Cup.

Here we look at the ODI squad for Sri Lanka against England

Dinesh Chandimal (C), Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Danajaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha.

Back up: Shehan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunarante, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay.

The Sri Lankan Board have also announced the squad for the 3 match Test series to be played from 6th November at Galle. Dinesh Chandimal will be the captain of Test team. The team comprises of four top quality spinners, namely experienced Rangana Herath, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Dilruwan Perera. It also marks the return of Malinda Pushpakumara.

Kaushal Silva also returns to the Test squad. England won the Test series against top-ranked India 4-1 while Sri Lanka won their Test series against South Africa 2-0 which was played at home.

Here we look at the test squad of Sri Lanka to face England

Dinesh Chandimal (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpkumara, Akila Danajaya, Surgana Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness).

Sri Lanka Cricket Squads
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
Contact Us Advertise with Us