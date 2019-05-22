Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 35 runs via D/L method to win the series

Sri Lanka defeated Scotland by 35 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the 2nd ODI played at Edinburgh on Tuesday. With this win, the visitors won the two-match series 1-0.

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer won the toss and decided to field first. Sri Lankan openers Avishka Fernando and new captain Dimuth Karunaratne got the team off to a positive start, and by the end of 10 overs had taken the score to 53 for 0.

After the power play, Fernando reached his fifty off 61 balls while Karunaratne continued showing his classy stroke play. Michael Leask got the breakthrough for Scotland, dismissing Fernando for 74, after the Sri Lankan opening pair had added 123.

Kusal Mendis came to the crease and looked aggressive right from the word go. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Karunaratne reached his fifty off 65 balls before being dismissed by Brad Wheal for 77. Wheal then dismissed Thisara Perera in the same over to put the Sri Lankans under a bit of pressure.

Mendis reached his fifty off 57 balls, but was dismissed by Safyaan Sharif for 66. Lahiru Thirimanne then came to the crease and scored a quick-fire 44 off 40 balls. Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis and Suranga Lakmal scored cameos to help Sri Lanka post 322 for 8 in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 323, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross got the team off to a steady start by adding 50 runs in the first 10 overs. Soon after the power play, Nuwan Pradeep dismissed Coetzer for 34.

Cross looked positive with his approach and put pressure on the Sri Lankan bowling lineup. But Pradeep struck again by getting the wicket of Calum MacLeod for 1.

George Munsey came to the crease and immediately started attacking the bowlers. Meanwhile, Cross reached his fifty off 64 balls.

When the score read 132 for 3 in 23 overs, the rain arrived. After the rain break, Scotland needed 103 runs from 7 overs.

Cross and Munsey added 58 runs for the 4th wicket, with Munsey reaching his fifty off 37 balls. The latter tried his best to help Scotland win the match, but was dismissed for 61.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 322 for 8 in 50 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 77, Avishka Fernando 74, Kusal Mendis 66, Brad Wheal 3/49, Safyaan Sharif 2/76) beat Scotland 199 in 33.2 overs (George Munsey 61, Matthew Cross 55, Nuwan Pradeep 4/34, Suranga Lakmal 2/55) by 35 runs via D/L method.