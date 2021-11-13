Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs West Indies Warm-Up Match: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

West Indies are set to tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series starting on November 21, with the second Test to be played on November 29. Both matches will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The two-match Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship 2023.

Before the start of the series, West Indies will face Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI in a warm-up match. It will be a four-day game at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. It should be good preparation for the West Indies ahead of an exciting series.

West Indies will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite. They have some exciting batters in Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase and Shai Hope. Uncapped batter Jeremy Solozano has been included in the squad.

The 26-year-old left-handed batter will be eager to grab any opportunity that comes his way. Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Jason Holder form a formidable pace attack. They will be eager to kick off the World Test Championship cycle on a winning note.

Meanwhile, left-handed batter Charith Asalanka impressed with his strokeplay in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He been handed the responsibility of leading the Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI.

Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando and Ramesh Mendis will form a solid batting lineup who have been consistent performers over the past few years. Lasith Embuldeniya and Lakshan Sandakan will look to play a key role for the Board Presidents XI in the warm-up match, as the pitch tends to assist spinners.

Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs West Indies, 4-Day Warm-Up Match.

Date and Time: November 14 2021, Sunday; 10:00 AM.

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters can play their strokes freely once they are set. The pitch is expected to slow down as the game progresses, so spinners should come into the fray.

Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs West Indies Weather Forecast

The temperature in Colombo on Sunday is expected to hover between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius. There is heavy rain predicted for the next four days, so there could be rain-interruptions during the match.

Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs West Indies Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI

Squad

Kamil Mishara (wk), Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Charith Asalanka (c), Minod Bhanuka, Pathum Nissanka, Sumindu Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Chamika Gunasekara, Asitha Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Vishwa Fernando.

West Indies

Squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican, Veerasammy Permaul.

Note: All players from the squad will be able to participate in the match. as it is a warm-up fixture.

Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI vs West Indies Match Prediction

West Indies will start their preparations for the Test series by facing Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI in a warm-up match. Both sides have some exciting players in their ranks, so expect a brilliant contest between bat and ball over the next four days in Galle.

With rain predicted across all four days, we’re unlikely to have a winner at the end of the match. Expect the game to end in a draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Draw.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Kraigg Brathwaite to score a hundred? Yes No 0 votes so far