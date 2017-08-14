Stats: Team India create new record after whitewashing Sri Lanka

All the numbers from the final day of the Test series between India and Sri Lanka.

India completed a comprehensive whitewash over Sri Lanka at Pallekele

As expected, Sri Lanka failed to put on even a semblance of a fight on the third day of the final Test, stumbling to an innings defeat to complete a humiliating whitewash. After another big first innings score, much like the first two Tests, the Indian bowlers hardly gave the Lankan batsmen a chance to survive.

India unearthed a new gem in Hardik Pandya, while proven stars like Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane strengthened their reputation by stitching strong performances away from home.

Here are all the numbers from the final day of the series:

0 - Before today, Sri Lanka had never lost two consecutive Tests by an innings at home.

1 - This is the first time India have whitewashed the opposition in an away Test series of 3 or more matches.

2 - This win (innings and 171 runs) is India's second biggest away win. The previous best was against Bangladesh (innings and 239 runs), at Dhaka 10 years ago.

2 - Virat Kohli is now second on the list of captains with the most wins after their first 29 Tests at the helm. In comparison to Kohli’s 19 wins, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh had 21 Test wins each.

2 - This was only the second time that Sri Lanka have been whitewashed at home. The previous instance was against Australia in 2004.

3 - This is the third time no individual has scored a 50 in a home Test for Sri Lanka. The previous instances were (at least one completed innings):

vs Pak, Kandy, 1986

vs SA, SSC, 1993

4 - This was the fourth instance that Sri Lanka had lost a home Test inside three days. The last time it happened was against Pakistan at Kandy in 2006.

5 - India have now managed to win their last five Tests in Sri Lanka. However, Sri Lanka are yet to win a Test match in India.

5 - This is the fifth whitewash by India in a Test series with three or more Tests.

8 - This is the eighth time a visiting side have whitewashed the hosts in a series featuring three or more Tests. The last time it happened was when Australia humiliated South Africa in 2006.

9 - With nine wins, India (24 games) are the most successful away Test side in Sri Lanka, beating Pakistan's record of eight wins.

37.53 - Sri Lanka's difference of 37.53 between batting and bowling averages is the highest for them in a home series (2+ Tests). The previous was 30.14 versus Pakistan in 1994.