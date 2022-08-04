Sri Lanka to receive $6 million in revenue from 2022 Asia Cup 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will reportedly earn $6 million in revenue from the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup, despite the tournament being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Emerald Island was initially touted to host the six-nation tournament, but their internal turmoil forced them to relinquish the opportunity.

While the tournament will once again be held in the UAE, the hosting rights remain with the SLC. As a result, the money generated from hosting rights, ticket sales, and the participating sides will go to SLC.

Expressing his disappointment at the prospect of the island nation not hosting the tournament, SLC Secretary Mohan de Silva said:

“Sri Lanka will still receive the US $ 2.5 million hosting fee, 1.5 million ticket sale fees and 2 million fee due to every participating team."

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on August 27 with a clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is the second venue for the competition, which will host a handful of matches.

"Had we hosted it, Sri Lanka’s economy would have definitely been boosted" - Sri Lanka cricket secretary

The Lankan Lions recently hosted Australia in a full-fledged tour with resounding success on and off the field. The nation also played a two-match Test series against Pakistan as well without any major hiccups. Despite their success in hosting those campaigns, the 2022 Asia Cup was moved to the UAE.

Claiming that the stakeholders had doubts over the country's ability to host the mega tournament to its completion, SLC Secretary Mohan de Silva said:

"But this was solely because the stakeholders doubts due to the prevailing unrest in the country. Had we hosted it, the country's economy would have definitely been boosted centred around a tourism build up and upped the country image,”

The upcoming tournament provides the perfect platform for teams to continue their preparations for the all-important T20 World Cup.

