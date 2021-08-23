Sri Lanka's 2-match Test series against West Indies brought forward to November 2021 - Reports

Sri Lanka will host the West Indies team for a two-match Test series in November. The series was originally supposed to take place in 2022. However, the authorities involved have decided on the preponement, according to reports. The Galle International Stadium will most likely be the venue for both matches during the tour.

Sri Lanka toured the West Indies in March this year and played two Tests. Both matches ended in a draw so the two sides will be eager to win the upcoming series.

The Sri Lankan team won the last Test series they played against Bangladesh at home. It will give them some confidence while facing the West Indies side later this year.

Here's what the cricket writer at The Island, Rex Clementine, wrote about the tour.

"The good news is that there will be some Test cricket at home this year. The two Test series against West Indies scheduled for next year has been brought forward to November. SLC likely to play both Tests in Galle."

The good news is that there will be some Test cricket at home this year. The two Test series against West Indies scheduled for next year has been brought forward to November. SLC likely to play both Tests in Galle. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) August 23, 2021

18 Sri Lankan cricketers sign 5-month national player contracts

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board recently announced that 18 players have signed national player contracts, which will be valid until December 31, 2021.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews was a notable absentee while Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, and Kusal Mendis missed out as they are currently serving a ban.

An advisory from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board read:

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that 18 players signed the national player contracts, which came into effect from 1st August 2021. The new contract will be for a five-month period and will end on the 31st December 2021. The players signed the contracts without any deviation from the contracts offered previously, which was formulated by Sri Lanka Cricket along with the Technical Advisory Committee."

The 18 players who signed national player contracts are:

Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Embuldeniya, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Akila Dananjaya

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that 18 players signed the National Player Contracts, which came into effect from 01st August 2021.



The new contract will be for a 05 month period and will end on the 31st December 2021.

READ: https://t.co/2Xb8J8V0XX — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 20, 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar