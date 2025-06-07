Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Sri Lanka Emerging team is on a tour of the West Indies to play two first-class games and three 50-over games from June 7 to 26. The Coolidge Cricket Ground and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will be hosting the first-class games and 50-over games, respectively.

Experienced all-rounder Dhananjaya Lakshan will lead the Sri Lankan outfit, which has the presence of talented youngsters like Shevon Daniel and Ahan Wickramasinghe.

The West Indies Academy squad consists of players who participated in the West Indies Championship earlier this year. Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (412 runs) and Joshua Bishop (33 wickets) were the top performers for them.

The board wants the youngsters to be exposed to international challenges and develop their skills in pursuit of a bright future for the national team. Apart from the aforementioned players, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop and Jordan Johnson will play a key role for the Caribbean side in the bilateral series.

Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, June 7 - Tuesday, June 10

1st four-day match - West Indies Academy vs Sri Lanka Emerging, Coolidge Cricket Ground, 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 14 - Wednesday, June 17

2nd four-day match - West Indies Academy vs Sri Lanka Emerging, Coolidge Cricket Ground, 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 21

1st 50-Over match - West Indies Academy vs Sri Lanka Emerging, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, June 24

2nd 50-Over match - West Indies Academy vs Sri Lanka Emerging, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 7:00 PM

Thursday, June 26

3rd 50-Over match - West Indies Academy vs Sri Lanka Emerging, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 7:00 PM

Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

The series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website for Indian viewers. Meanwhile, the West Indies Cricket YouTube channel will also stream the game.

Sri Lanka tour of West Indies 2025: Full Squads

Sri Lanka Emerging

Dhananjaya Lakshan (c), Janishka Perera, Shevon Daniel, Ravindu Rasantha, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nipun Dhananjaya, Anjala Bandara, Sohan de Livera, Sahan Kosala, Ravindu Fernando, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Dulaj Samuditha, Garuka Sanketh, Sithum Dissanayaka, Dilum Sudeera, Traveen Mathew, Ashian Daniel, Melan Hansaka.

West Indies Academy

Ackeem Auguste, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Mbeki Joseph, Teddy Bishop, Zishan Motara, Michael Palmer, Rivaldo Clarke, Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Joshua Bishop, Justin Jagessar, Kelvin Pitman, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edwards, Raneico Smith.

