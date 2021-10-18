Sri Lanka U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19, 2nd ODI: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka Under-19 will take on Bangladesh Under-19 in the second match of a five-match ODI series at the Rangiri Dumbulla International Stadium on Monday. This series will serve as a preparation for both teams for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup, which is slated to take place later this year.

Sri Lanka defeated the Tigers by 49 runs in the first ODI. Sri Lanka's Traveen Matthews was adjudged the Player of the Match for his performance with the ball, pickeing up four wickets for 29 runs.

Despite ending up on the losing side, the performances of Ripon Mondon and Aich Mollah will be great positives for the visitors heading into the next match.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 2nd ODI..

Date: 18th October 2021.

Time: 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: Rangiri Dumbulla International Stadium.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Pitch Report

The surface at the Rangiri Dumbulla International Stadium assists the seamers right from the word go. The batters will have to be wary of the bounce and swing on offer, though. They will have to build their innings slowly before taking on the bowlers.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Weather Report

Intermittently cloudy skies are expected to greet both sides on Monday. The temperature is expected to range between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Probable XIs

Sri Lanka U19

Sadeesh Jayawardena, Jeewaka Shahsheen, Shavon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Raveen De-Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Traveen Matthews, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh U19

Mofijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Meherob Hassan, Ariful Islam, Tahjibul Islam, Golam Kibria, Niamur Rahman, Ripon Mondon, Ashiqur Zaman.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have the upper hand, having won the first game between the two sides. The hosts will have an idea about what to expect from the wicket, and will look to extend their lead in the five-match series against Bangladesh on Monday.

Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming and TV Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

