×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Sri Lanka U-19s vs Scotland U-19s Match Preview: Predicted 11, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 30 Jan 2020, 00:16 IST

The Sri Lankan side is coming off a huge win over Nigeria U-19s
The Sri Lankan side is coming off a huge win over Nigeria U-19s

With back-to-back wins in their last two matches, Sri Lanka U-19s will start as the favorites to win their Plate Semi-Final 1 match against Scotland U-19s and progress further in the U-19 World Cup 2020. The islanders did not have the best starts to the tournament as they lost their matches against India U-19s and New Zealand U-19s.

However, Nipun Dananjaya and co. bounced back in style with a resounding victory over Japan U-19s in their final group stage match. In the plate league, they crushed Nigeria U-19s by 233 runs to setup a clash with the Scots in the plate semis.

On the other side, Scotland U-19s could not even open their account in the group stage. They lost their fixtures against Bangladesh U-19s, Pakistan U-19s and Zimbabwe U-19s to finish at the fourth position in group C.

They faced U.A.E. U-19s in the plate league quarterfinals where Tomas Mackintosh's half-century helped them defeat the Asian side. The European nation will look to spoil the party of another team from Asia in their upcoming match. Angus Guy will expect his boys to play the best cricket match of their respective careers and upset Sri Lanka U-19s.


Match Details

Date: January 30, 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: North-West University Ground No.1, Potchefstroom

Advertisement

Weather Forecast

During the match, the temperature will stay in the high 20s and low 30s with little chances of rain. There will be 32% humidity in Potchefstroom on 30th January. Since the conditions will be good for cricket, the teams will look to bowl first and chase the target later in the match.

Pitch Report

Looking at the results of the U-19 World Cup 2020 matches, the captains might be tempted to bowl first because rain has played a major role in all the matches. The pitch at the North-West University Ground No.1 has been good for the quick bowlers hence, the likes of Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana will enjoy bowling on this wicket.

Probable XI

Sri Lanka U-19s

Sri Lanka U-19s seemed unstoppable in their last two games. Ravindu Rasantha had stolen the show with a magnificent hundred against Nigeria U-19s while left-arm seam bowler Dilshan Madushanka followed it up with a stupendous five-wicket haul. As the Scottish players are not so experienced, the Sri Lankan stars will try to replicate the same performance once again.

Predicted XI: Navod Paranavithana, Mohammed Shamaaz, Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe (WK), Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel and Dilshan Madushanka.

Scotland U-19s

Daniel Cairns had laid the foundation for Scotland's win in the last match with a brilliant 4-wicket haul while Uzzair Shah ensured that the Scots emerge victorious in the game with a calm knock of 71 runs. Even Tomas Mackintosh and skipper Angus Guy played their roles to perfection in the batting department. None of the bowlers had an economy rate of more than 6 in the previous game which leaves no room for changes in the Scotland lineup.

Predicted XI: Uzzair Shah, Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh (WK), Jasper Davidson, Angus Guy (C), Callum Grant, Kess Sajjad, Rory Hanley, Liam Naylor, Jamie Cairns and Daniel Cairns.

Prediction

Scotland U-19s have little chance of upsetting the islanders as Nipun Danajaya's boys have played up to the mark in their last two fixtures. They had played their group encounter against Japan U-19s at this venue as well and there the Lankan Lions had decimated their Asian opponents.

Expect Sri Lanka U-19s to come out on top in this contest.

Published 30 Jan 2020, 00:16 IST
U19 World Cup 2020 Sri Lanka U19 Cricket Scotland U19 Cricket Nipun Dananjaya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Match 1 | Fri, 17 Jan
SOU 129/10 (29.1 ov)
AFU 130/3 (25.0 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SOU VS AFU live score
Match 5 | Sat, 18 Jan
AUU 179/10 (35.4 ov)
WIU 180/7 (46.0 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 3 wickets
AUU VS WIU live score
Match 4 | Sat, 18 Jan
CNU 231/8 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 232/2 (38.4 ov)
United Arab Emirates Under 19s won by 8 wickets
CNU VS UAEU live score
Match 3 | Sat, 18 Jan
NZU 195/2 (28.5 ov)
JP-U19
No Result
NZU VS JP-U19 live score
Match 2 | Sat, 18 Jan
ZIU 137/6 (28.1 ov)
BAU 132/1 (11.2 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 9 wickets (DLS Method)
ZIU VS BAU live score
Match 7 | Sun, 19 Jan
INU 297/4 (50.0 ov)
SLU 207/10 (45.2 ov)
India Under 19s won by 90 runs
INU VS SLU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 19 Jan
SCO-U19 75/10 (23.5 ov)
PAU 77/3 (11.4 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SCO-U19 VS PAU live score
Match 9 | Mon, 20 Jan
NGAU 61/10 (30.3 ov)
AUU 62/0 (7.4 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 10 wickets
NGAU VS AUU live score
Match 8 | Mon, 20 Jan
WIU 267/7 (50.0 ov)
ENU 184/9 (43.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 71 runs (DLS Method)
WIU VS ENU live score
Match 11 | Tue, 21 Jan
JP-U19 41/10 (22.5 ov)
INU 42/0 (4.5 ov)
India Under 19s won by 10 wickets
JP-U19 VS INU live score
Match 10 | Tue, 21 Jan
SCO-U19 89/10 (30.3 ov)
BAU 93/3 (16.4 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SCO-U19 VS BAU live score
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Jan
PAU 294/9 (50.0 ov)
ZIU 256/10 (46.3 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 38 runs
PAU VS ZIU live score
Match 13 | Wed, 22 Jan
AFU 265/6 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 105/10 (32.4 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 160 runs
AFU VS UAEU live score
Match 12 | Wed, 22 Jan
SOU 349/8 (50.0 ov)
CNU 199/10 (41.1 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 150 runs
SOU VS CNU live score
Match 15 | Wed, 22 Jan
SLU 242/9 (50.0 ov)
NZU 243/7 (49.5 ov)
New Zealand Under 19s won by 3 wickets
SLU VS NZU live score
Match 17 | Thu, 23 Jan
WIU 303/8 (50.0 ov)
NGAU 57/10 (21.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 246 runs
WIU VS NGAU live score
Match 16 | Thu, 23 Jan
ENU 252/7 (50.0 ov)
AUU 253/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 2 wickets
ENU VS AUU live score
Match 20 | Fri, 24 Jan
INU 115/0 (23.0 ov)
NZU 147/10 (21.0 ov)
India Under 19s won by 44 runs (DLS Method)
INU VS NZU live score
Match 19 | Fri, 24 Jan
AFU
CNU
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
AFU VS CNU live score
Match 18 | Fri, 24 Jan
BAU 106/9 (25.0 ov)
PAU
No Result
BAU VS PAU live score
Match 24 | Sat, 25 Jan
NGAU 58/10 (27.5 ov)
ENU 64/2 (11.0 ov)
England Under 19s won by 8 wickets
NGAU VS ENU live score
Match 23 | Sat, 25 Jan
SOU 299/8 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 112/3 (23.5 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 23 runs (DLS Method)
SOU VS UAEU live score
Match 22 | Sat, 25 Jan
SCO-U19 140/10 (37.2 ov)
ZIU 146/2 (17.1 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 8 wickets
SCO-U19 VS ZIU live score
Match 21 | Sat, 25 Jan
JP-U19 43/10 (18.3 ov)
SLU 47/1 (8.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 9 wickets
JP-U19 VS SLU live score
Plate Quarter Final 2 | Mon, 27 Jan
JP-U19 93/10 (38.4 ov)
ENU 94/1 (11.3 ov)
England Under 19s won by 9 wickets
JP-U19 VS ENU live score
Plate Quarter Final 1 | Mon, 27 Jan
SLU 306/7 (50.0 ov)
NGAU 73/10 (17.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 233 runs
SLU VS NGAU live score
Plate Quarter Final 3 | Tue, 28 Jan
ZIU 271/7 (50.0 ov)
CNU 176/10 (47.3 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 95 runs
ZIU VS CNU live score
Plate Quarter Final 4 | Tue, 28 Jan
UAEU 249/10 (49.0 ov)
SCO-U19 250/3 (44.2 ov)
Scotland Under 19s won by 7 wickets
UAEU VS SCO-U19 live score
Super League Quarter Final 1 | Tue, 28 Jan
INU 233/9 (50.0 ov)
AUU 159/10 (43.3 ov)
India Under 19s won by 74 runs
INU VS AUU live score
Super League Quarter Final 2 | Yesterday
WIU 238/10 (47.5 ov)
NZU 239/8 (49.4 ov)
New Zealand Under 19s won by 2 wickets
WIU VS NZU live score
Super League Quarter Final 3 | Today, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh Under 19s
South Africa Under 19s
BAU VS SOU preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Today, 01:30 PM
Nigeria Under 19s
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
NGAU VS UAEU preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Today, 01:30 PM
Japan Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
JP-U19 VS CNU preview
Plate Semi Final 1 | Today, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
SLU VS SCO-U19 preview
Plate Semi Final 2 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
England Under 19s
Zimbabwe Under 19s
ENU VS ZIU preview
Super League Quarter Final 4 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under 19s
Pakistan Under 19s
AFU VS PAU preview
15th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
13th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
11th Place Play-Off | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
TBC
AUU VS TBA preview
Plate Final | Mon, 03 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 1 | Tue, 04 Feb, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
TBC
INU VS TBA preview
7th Place Play-Off | Wed, 05 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 2 | Thu, 06 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
5th Place Play-Off | Fri, 07 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
3rd Place Play-Off | Sat, 08 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Final | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
Australia Women in Australia Tour Match 2020
Women's World Twenty20
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Big Bash League
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us