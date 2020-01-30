Sri Lanka U-19s vs Scotland U-19s Match Preview: Predicted 11, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Sri Lankan side is coming off a huge win over Nigeria U-19s

With back-to-back wins in their last two matches, Sri Lanka U-19s will start as the favorites to win their Plate Semi-Final 1 match against Scotland U-19s and progress further in the U-19 World Cup 2020. The islanders did not have the best starts to the tournament as they lost their matches against India U-19s and New Zealand U-19s.

However, Nipun Dananjaya and co. bounced back in style with a resounding victory over Japan U-19s in their final group stage match. In the plate league, they crushed Nigeria U-19s by 233 runs to setup a clash with the Scots in the plate semis.

On the other side, Scotland U-19s could not even open their account in the group stage. They lost their fixtures against Bangladesh U-19s, Pakistan U-19s and Zimbabwe U-19s to finish at the fourth position in group C.

They faced U.A.E. U-19s in the plate league quarterfinals where Tomas Mackintosh's half-century helped them defeat the Asian side. The European nation will look to spoil the party of another team from Asia in their upcoming match. Angus Guy will expect his boys to play the best cricket match of their respective careers and upset Sri Lanka U-19s.

Match Details

Date: January 30, 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: North-West University Ground No.1, Potchefstroom

Weather Forecast

During the match, the temperature will stay in the high 20s and low 30s with little chances of rain. There will be 32% humidity in Potchefstroom on 30th January. Since the conditions will be good for cricket, the teams will look to bowl first and chase the target later in the match.

Pitch Report

Looking at the results of the U-19 World Cup 2020 matches, the captains might be tempted to bowl first because rain has played a major role in all the matches. The pitch at the North-West University Ground No.1 has been good for the quick bowlers hence, the likes of Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana will enjoy bowling on this wicket.

Probable XI

Sri Lanka U-19s

Sri Lanka U-19s seemed unstoppable in their last two games. Ravindu Rasantha had stolen the show with a magnificent hundred against Nigeria U-19s while left-arm seam bowler Dilshan Madushanka followed it up with a stupendous five-wicket haul. As the Scottish players are not so experienced, the Sri Lankan stars will try to replicate the same performance once again.

Predicted XI: Navod Paranavithana, Mohammed Shamaaz, Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe (WK), Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel and Dilshan Madushanka.

Scotland U-19s

Daniel Cairns had laid the foundation for Scotland's win in the last match with a brilliant 4-wicket haul while Uzzair Shah ensured that the Scots emerge victorious in the game with a calm knock of 71 runs. Even Tomas Mackintosh and skipper Angus Guy played their roles to perfection in the batting department. None of the bowlers had an economy rate of more than 6 in the previous game which leaves no room for changes in the Scotland lineup.

Predicted XI: Uzzair Shah, Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh (WK), Jasper Davidson, Angus Guy (C), Callum Grant, Kess Sajjad, Rory Hanley, Liam Naylor, Jamie Cairns and Daniel Cairns.

Prediction

Scotland U-19s have little chance of upsetting the islanders as Nipun Danajaya's boys have played up to the mark in their last two fixtures. They had played their group encounter against Japan U-19s at this venue as well and there the Lankan Lions had decimated their Asian opponents.

Expect Sri Lanka U-19s to come out on top in this contest.