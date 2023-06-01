Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Sri Lanka (SL) and Afghanistan (AFG) are all set to square off against each other in the first of three-match ODI series between both teams. Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota is going to host the first match of the series on Friday, June 2.

Sri Lanka last played an ODI Series in March, where they got whitewashed 2-0 by New Zealand. The surprise inclusion of Dimuth Karunaratne into the side will give a major boost to the home team as they begin their preparations for the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year in India.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have announced a strong squad for the series, including the likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad who have joined the team after a successful IPL campaign. The last time Afghanistan featured in the 50-over format was in 2022 when they managed a 1-1 draw against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Date and Time: June 2, 2023, Friday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota is expected to provide an even contest between bat and ball. The batters can trust the pace and bounce of the pitch, while the spinners are expected to play a vital role in the middle overs. The average first innings score at the venue is 260-280.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Cloudy weather will greet both sides on Friday with the temperatures expected to range between 25 to 32 degree Celsius. However, the chances of rain are very less.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazal haq Farooqi

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Both teams have a formidable spin bowling unit that could come in handy on the sluggish track of Hambantota. However, the batting unit of Sri Lanka looks a bit experienced and they are expected to come out on top in the opening fixture of the series.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this match.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

