Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin on February 17, 2024. The action shifts from Pallekele to Dambulla where Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will be hosting all the games of the series.

Sri Lanka have been dominant in the series so far. After winning the only Test, they have carried forward the winning momentum and whitewashed Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series. The Afghans have been outplayed so far on this tour and will be hoping to turn the tables around in the shortest format.

In the final ODI in Pallekele, the Afghan batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores as they got knocked over on 266. In reply, Pathum Nissanka smashed a brilliant 118 and Avishka Fernando’s 66-ball 91 helped them chase down the total in just 35.2 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga will be leading the Lankan side, with Charith Asalanka named as his deputy. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be led by Ibrahim Zadran and they will be hoping to grab their first win on this tour. Expect a cracking contest to kick off the T20I series.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

Date and Time: February 17, 2023, Saturday, 8 PM IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced each other four times in the shortest format. Sri Lanka have won three of those whereas Afghanistan have won once.

Matches played: 4

Sri Lanka won: 3

Afghanistan won: 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The surface at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium looks a good one for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and with the match being played under lights, the bowlers will go on a journey on missing their mark. The spinners may come into play during the middle overs.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dambulla on Saturday is expected to hover between 22 to 30 degrees Celsius. It will be humid throughout the day.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews/Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat/Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Afghanistan have been outplayed by Sri Lanka so far. The Lankans have been brilliant and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum. The Afghans will have to fire in unison to grab their first win on this tour.

Sri Lanka look a well-balanced unit and expect them to get an early lead in the T20I series.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV, FanCode

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Wanindu Hasaranga to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes