Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Wednesday (February 14). Sri Lanka won the second game by 155 runs on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

After electing to bat first, Kusal Mendis (61), Sadeera Samarawickrama (52), Charith Asalanka (97*), and Janith Liyanage (50) hit fifties to help the Lankan side post 308 on the board. Afghanistan picked up six wickets in total, with Azmatullah Omarzai finishing with three.

In reply, Ibrahim Zadran (54) and Rahmat Shah (63) hit fifties but the other batters faltered. They were the only two batters to get to double digits as they got bundled out on 153 in 33.5 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga grabbed four scalps for the hosts.

Sri Lanka completely outplayed the Afghan side in the second ODI. They will be eyeing a clean-sweep on Wednesday. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will have to forget the loss and regroup quickly to get a consolation win.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

Date and Time: February 14, 2024, Wednesday, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced each other on 14 occasions in the 50-over format. The Lankan side has emerged victorious nine times whereas Afghanistan have won four of those, with one ending in no-result.

Matches played: 14

Sri Lanka won: 9

Afghanistan won: 4

N/R: 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. The spinners will have a say on Wednesday since the ball may grip off the surface as it becomes old.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pallekele is expected to hover between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius. There is a 25% chance of rain predicted on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Sri Lanka were outstanding in the second ODI and beat Afghanistan convincingly to go 2-0 up in the series. Afghanistan will be looking for a consolation win on Wednesday and will have to fire in unison to challenge the strong Lankan side.

Sri Lanka have all their bases covered and have the winning momentum behind them as well. They are expected to come out on top in this encounter.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV, FanCode

