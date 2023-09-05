Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and ODI records

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, will host the crucial Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B encounter in Asia Cup 2023 today. Coming into the last match of the group stage, both teams are alive in the race to the Super Fours round, but only one of them will make it to the next phase.

Sri Lanka are currently at the top of the Group B points table with two points. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are third with zero points. Second-placed Bangladesh have already qualified. A win or no result will take Sri Lanka into the next round, whereas Afghanistan need a big victory.

Before the do-or-die match begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore ODI records & stats

The pitch in Lahore is good for batting. In the previous match hosted by this venue, Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs. Two Bangladeshi batters scored hundreds with 579 runs being scored at the venue in just 94.3 overs.

Teams batting first have won more matches than teams batting second in Lahore. Hence, the captain winning the toss may opt to bat first. Here are some vital stats you need to know from previous games hosted by this stadium:

Matches played: 65

Matches won by teams batting first: 33

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Matches tied: 1

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 139* - Ijaz Ahmed (PAK) vs. India, 1997

Best bowling figures: 6/49 - Lance Klusener (SA) vs. Sri Lanka, 1997

Highest team total: 375/3 - Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2015

Lowest team total: 79 - Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2009

Highest successful run-chase: 349/4 - Pakistan vs. Australia, 2022

Average first innings score: 254

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch report

The pitch report for the Asia Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the captains come out for the toss. Generally, the venue has offered good wickets for batters.

Bowlers will have to plan well and execute their strategies to perfection to give the batters a hard time. Anything above 300 should be a par score in the first innings.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Last ODI match

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 89 runs in the last ODI match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz and middle-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto recorded a century each for Bangladesh. In reply, Afghanistan were bowled out for 245 runs despite fifties from Ibrahim Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi.

A total of 11 sixes were hit during the game between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. 15 wickets fell in the match, with spinners taking only two of them.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 334/5 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 112, Gulbadin Naib 1/58) beat Afghanistan 245 (Ibrahim Zadran 75, Taskin Ahmed 4/44) by 89 runs.

