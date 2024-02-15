Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Sri Lanka Cricket is all set to host the Afghanistan team for a three-match T20I series, starting on February 17, Saturday. Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla will host all three games of the series.

After clean-sweeping Afghanistan in the one-off Test and three-match ODI series, Sri Lanka will be brimming with confidence moving into the T20I series. The hosts will be missing Dushmantha Chameera in the squad who has been ruled out of the series due to a quadriceps injury. Binura Fernando has been named his replacement.

Barring that one change, the squad remains the same from the series against Zimbabwe. Wanindu Hasaranga will lead the team with Charith Asalanka named his deputy. The squad has plenty of depth in both batting and bowling departments.

On the other hand, Ibrahim Zadran will continue to lead the Afghanistan T20I team while Rashid Khan is set to miss the series as he is recovering from his surgery last year. Another setback for visitors is Mujeeb ur Rahman, who also misses out, having sustained a sprain in his right hand.

Wafadar Momand is all set to make a comeback after his lone appearance in 2023 while pacer Mohammad Saleem Safi continues to recover from a hamstring strain.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head to Head in T20Is

Both these sides have played on four instances in the T20I format with Sri Lanka winning three of them while Afghanistan secured only one victory.

These two sides last met in the third quarter-final of the Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition when Afghanistan secured an eight-run win.

Matches Played: 4

Sri Lanka Won: 3

Afghanistan Won: 1

Tie: 0

No result: 0

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 17, Saturday

Match 1 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 7:00 PM

February 19, Monday

Match 2 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 7:00 PM

February 21, Wednesday

Match 3 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 7:00 PM

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Sony Liv will livestream the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I series 2024. Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD will live broadcast the series for fans in India.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando

Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand and Qais Ahmad

