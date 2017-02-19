Sri Lanka vs Australia 2017: 2nd T20, 5 Talking Points

Asela Gunaratne single-handedly led Sri Lanka to a series triumph at Victoria.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 19 Feb 2017, 19:10 IST

Moises Henriques slammed a superb half-century for the hosts

A sensational final over saw Asela Gunaratne help Sri Lanka over the line in the second T20 against Australia. Sri Lanka wrapped up the three-match series 2-0 courtesy an excellent half-century from the all-rounder.

Batting first, Australia made a fighting total of 173 in 20 overs courtesy fine knocks from Michael Klinger, Ben Dunk and Moises Henriques. Kulasekara was the best bowler on display for Lanka picking up four wickets and triggering a lower-order collapse with three wickets in one over.

Sri Lanka did not start well and were 40/5 before Gunaratne and Chamara Kapugedara revived them in a 52-run stand. From there on it was a Gunaratne show. The all-rounder plummeted 84 in just 46 balls, smacking five maximums, the last of which came in the final over from Andrew Tye which went for 16.

Brief Scores: Australia 173/10 in 20 overs (Henriques 56, Kulasekara 4/31) lost to Sri Lanka 176/8 in 20 overs (Gunaratne 84, Tye 3/37)

Take a glance at the talking points from the second T20 at Victoria.

#5 Henriques comes good

Moises Henriques has been in and out of Australian teams, always confined to being the reserve player. In the absence of some of their star players, however, Henriques had more leeway and stamped his class with a superb half-century.

The all-rounder from New South Wales walked in with Australia having already a set platform and went about his business calmly. His first boundary was a maximum over square leg off Gunaratne.

Once he started losing partners, Henriques went on the attack, pulling Vikum Sanjaya for a six over square leg and subsequently reaching his half-century off a mere 33 balls.