Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2017: 1st Test day 2, 5 Talking Points

Bangladesh fought back hard on a tough day of cricket at Galle.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 08 Mar 2017, 17:25 IST

Mendis fell on 194 when trying to take on Mehedi Hasan

Sri Lanka put on 494 courtesy Kusal Mendis' 194 and some fighting knocks from the lower order. Bangladesh in reply ended the day on 133/2, with Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar putting on a century partnership for the opening wicket.

The day, though, belonged to Lanka thanks to a couple of late wickets in the final session. Earlier, Mendis was dismissed six short of a maiden double ton while Nirosha Dickwella and Dilruwan Perera played their part by posting half-centuries.

Bangladesh were aided by a couple of dropped chances and took full advantage as they began their first innings with a century partnership. A moment of madness from Tamim, however, resulted in the first breakthrough before Dilruwan broke through again by trapping Mominul Haque in front of the stumps.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 494/10 (Mendis 194, Gunaratne 85, Dickwella 75, Mehedi Hasan 4/113). Bangladesh 133/2 (Tamim 57, Sarkar 66)

Take a glance at the talking points from the day's play.

#5 Kusal Mendis squanders double-hundred opportunity

Kusal Mendis had benefitted from a no-ball from Subashis Roy early on day 1 to end the day unbeaten on 166. He looked well set for a double hundred as he continued to toy with the Bangladesh bowlers on the second day.

He got another reprieve when he pulled Roy to Mustafizur in the deep. The fielder caught the ball but stepped on the rope in the process. Mendis attempted another six when on 194 to get to a maiden double ton in style. But the attempt went in vain as he found the fielder in the deep.

The 194 was crucial for a young Sri Lankan team still finding their feet in Test cricket. The maturity of Mendis was on full display, however, he will look back at the slog shot that eventually brought about his downfall with quite some regret.