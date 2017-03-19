Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2017: 2nd Test, 5 talking points

A purpose-filled effort from Bangladesh saw them win their fourth away Test in their 100th Test.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 19 Mar 2017, 16:56 IST

Tamim Iqbal's spectacular fourth innings effort helped the Tigers over the line

Bangladesh created history by winning their 100th Test, that too on foreign soil by chasing down 191 in the final innings on a fifth-day pitch in Sri Lanka. It might seem like an easy target but Sri Lanka possesses some of the most difficult fifth-day pitches in the World and against Herath and co., it really was a mountain to climb.

For once, Bangladesh put their heads down and did the hard work, without prematurely celebrating and by grinding it out against some quality spin bowling. The day did not start all that well for them with Lanka's tailenders adding vital runs that set the visitors a higher than expected target.

Soumya Sarkar was dismissed cheaply for once but Tamim continued to dominate the Lankans. Sabbir Rahman gave the opener company after Herath threatened to burst the visitors with wickets of consecutive balls.

The 89 run stand took Bangladesh close but they knew that it wasn't over and despite losing three more wickets, they stuck to the task and emerged victorious to level the series. A proud achievement for a side who are possibly no longer in the minnow category.

Several former players and enthusiasts came out on Twitter to congratulate Bangladesh for their great achievement.

Beating Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in a Test...a sure shot sign of Bangladesh's progress in International cricket. Well done, — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 19, 2017

And this is the best 100th-Test gift Bangladesh could have given their fans. And themselves #SLvBAN — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) March 19, 2017

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 338/10 (Chandimal 138, Mehedi Hasan 3/90) and 319/10 (Karunaratne 126, Shakib 4/74) lost to Bangladesh 467/10 (Shakib 116, Herath 4/82) and 191/6 (Tamim 82, Perera 3/59)

Here are the talking points from the exciting Test match at P Sara Oval, Colombo.

#5 Perera and Lakmal's batting exploits

After Dilruwan Perera showed his batting skills at no.7 in the first Test, it was Suranga Lakmal's turn this time. Though both of them were pushed a position down as Sri Lanka played an extra batsman this Test, it did not deter their confidence.

Lakmal produced a fine cameo in the first innings and smashed 35 off 45 balls to help Lanka past 300. In the second innings, he bettered it as he combined with Perera to put on a crucial 80 run stand to rescue Lanka from the doldrums.

Lakmal made 42 from 48 while Perera played time and made a half-century in 174 balls, proving that he is probably a much better batsman than some of Lanka's top order players.