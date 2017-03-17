Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2017: 2nd Test day 3, 5 Talking Points

Bangladesh had a good day on the field to gain a 75-run lead.

17 Mar 2017

Shakib and Hossain were involved in a game-changing partnership

Shakib-al-Hasan slammed his fifth Test hundred and received able support from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mossadek Hossain, both of whom hit half-centuries as Bangladesh gained a 129 run lead on day 3. Sri Lanka needed their openers to play out the day without damage, which they did, but Bangladesh hold all the aces going into day 4 of their historic 100th Test.

Earlier, Rahim and Shakib put on a 92-run partnership that took Bangladesh close to Lanka's total. Once Rahim was dismissed, debutant Mosaddek played a gem of an innings as Shakib appeared focussed. The all-rounder raced to a hundred and took Bangladesh past the 100 run lead when Herath returned to scalp four and end the innings and in the process complete 1000 first-class wickets.

Bangladesh were luckless with the ball though as Tharanga and, Karunaratne, possibly playing for his career, withstood some decent bowling to take Lanka to 54/0 at stumps.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 338/10. Bangladesh 467/10 (Shakib 116, Mossadek 75, Herath 4/82, Sandakan 4/140). Sri Lanka 54/0 (Tharanga 25*, Karunaratne 25*).

Take a glance at the talking points from the day's play at Colombo.

#5 Rahim-Shakib string together 92-run stand

Bangladesh were on the back foot as they lost three wickets in seven balls late on day 2. But Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib-al-Hasan helped the visitors recover from that with a 92 run stand for the sixth wicket.

It took Bangladesh close to Sri Lanka's total, ending the chances of a quick collapse on day 3. Shakib and Rahim were watchful but did not let any loose ball go unpunished. They latched onto anything short and wide and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Rahim finally gave in to Lakmal's inswinger that found its way between his bat and pad to hit the stumps. But the partnership gave Bangladesh some much-needed impetus after a disappointing end yesterday.