Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2017: Second Test, Day 2, 5 talking points

Bangladesh let the final few moments spoil a day's hard work as they gifted the advantage to the hosts in an enthralling day at Colombo.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 16 Mar 2017, 17:46 IST

Lakshan Sandakan took two in two balls in the final few moments of Day 2

Bangladesh lost three wickets in the final four overs of the day as they moved from 192/2 to 214/5 at the close of play on Day 2 after they had bowled out Lanka for 338. Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal had spurred Bangladesh to a fine start but the fall of a cluster of wickets in the evening session handed the advantage to Sri Lanka at stumps.

Earlier, Dinesh Chandimal eased to a fine Test hundred with help from tail-enders, Rangana Herath and Suranga Lakmal as Sri Lanka added 100 to their overnight score. Bangladesh looked determined to bat with a clear mind as the openers yet again put on a half-century stand, their third 50+ stand in the series in three innings.

Tamim was a tad lucky to survive after Sri Lanka decided not to review decisions that would have sent him back. Herath finally had the left-hander LBW and Sarkar followed soon after to Sandakan's googly.

The delivery would go on to fetch the chinaman two more wickets before the close of play. In the interim, Sabbir Rehman and Imrul Kayes added 62 for the third wicket before the latter became the second to fall to Sandakan's googly.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 338/10 (Chandimal 138, Lakmal 35, Mehedi Hasan 3/90), Bangladesh 214/5 (Sarkar 61, Tamim 49, Sandakan 3/65)

Take a glance at the talking points from the day's play at Colombo.

#5 Herath and Lakmal help Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal had quickly run out of partners on Day 1 when Sri Lanka lost most of their batsmen to some tight Bangladesh bowling.

Herath ensured that did not happen with a valiant effort on day one and it continued on day two as he occupied the crease and let Chandimal do the scoring. He was eventually dismissed by Shakib-al-Hasan but it only brought a dynamic Lakmal to the crease, who piled on the visitors’ agony.

He and Chandimal combined in an enterprising 55 run stand that took Sri Lanka past 300. But Mehedi Hasan brought an end to Chandimal's innings when he had the batsman sweeping to mid-wicket for 138.