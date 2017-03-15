Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2017: 2nd Test day 1, 5 Talking Points

Bangladesh played some neat cricket on day 1 of their 100th Test as they reduced Sri Lanka to 238/7.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 15 Mar 2017, 17:53 IST

Karunaratne failed yet again at the top for Lanka

Dinesh Chandimal anchored Sri Lanka’s innings to help them reach 238/7 after Bangladesh started off their 100th Test by reducing the hosts to 35/3. The visiting spinners were exceptional in a near-perfect day for Bangladesh but Chandimal ensured that Sri Lanka stayed afloat with a fighting half-century.

Mustafizur Rehman had Karunaratne early in the day before Mehedi Hasan once again broke the spine of the top order with two quick wickets. Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva then attempted to rebuild the Lankan innings, however, that did not last long as Taijul Islam broke through the latter's defence.

Dickwella ensured that Chandimal was not stranded at the wicket with a risk-filled 34 but Shakib-al-Hasan was too good for him in the end. Herath, though, gave Chandimal some much-needed company as the skipper put a price on his wicket and remained unbeaten on 18 off 63 balls at stumps on day 1.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 238/7 (Chandimal 86*, Dickwella 34, Mustafizur 2/32).

Here are the talking points from the day's play at Colombo.

#5 Mustafizur piles on Karunaratne's agony

Mustafizur Rehman started off on a disciplined note and reaped the rewards when he produced an excellent delivery that seamed away to catch the Lankan opener's edge on its way to the slips.

Karunaratne was on the verge of being dropped before this Test with a capable replacement in Dhananjaya de Silva waiting on the sidelines. He did his cause further harm though as his feet were stationary while he attempted to push at a ball seaming away, a technique not becoming of an opener in Test cricket.

Sri Lanka had played out a difficult eight-over period where the ball seamed around, but all the hard work was undone when Karunaratne played a loose shot outside his off-stump.