Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series will start on July 2 in Colombo. Both teams will aim to gain momentum in the 50-over format, with one eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Bangladesh failed to qualify for the semifinals in the Champions Trophy played earlier this year. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka failed to even make it to the event.
Both nations will try to win the upcoming series and build a winning streak in the ODI format. Before the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series commences, here's a short preview for the series.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series full schedule
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play three ODI matches against each other from July 2 to 8. The first two matches will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium, while the final game has been allotted to Pallekele.
1st ODI: July 2, 2.30pm Local Time - R Premadasa Stadium.
2nd ODI: July 5, 2.30pm Local Time - R Premadasa Stadium.
3rd ODI: July 8, 2.30pm Local Time - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
SL vs BAN 2025 ODI series match timings in IST
All three ODI matches of the series will begin at 2:30 pm IST. There is no time zone difference between India and Sri Lanka. Hence, the start time will be the same in both countries.
SL vs BAN ODI 2025 squads
Sri Lanka
Charith Asalanka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Sadeera Samarawickrama.
Bangladesh
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Litton Das (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Jaker Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series live streaming details
India - FanCode, Sony LIV (Live streaming), Sony Sports (TV).
