Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series will start on July 2 in Colombo. Both teams will aim to gain momentum in the 50-over format, with one eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Ad

Bangladesh failed to qualify for the semifinals in the Champions Trophy played earlier this year. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka failed to even make it to the event.

Both nations will try to win the upcoming series and build a winning streak in the ODI format. Before the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series commences, here's a short preview for the series.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series full schedule

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play three ODI matches against each other from July 2 to 8. The first two matches will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium, while the final game has been allotted to Pallekele.

Ad

Trending

1st ODI: July 2, 2.30pm Local Time - R Premadasa Stadium.

2nd ODI: July 5, 2.30pm Local Time - R Premadasa Stadium.

3rd ODI: July 8, 2.30pm Local Time - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

SL vs BAN 2025 ODI series match timings in IST

All three ODI matches of the series will begin at 2:30 pm IST. There is no time zone difference between India and Sri Lanka. Hence, the start time will be the same in both countries.

Ad

SL vs BAN ODI 2025 squads

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Litton Das (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Jaker Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman.

Ad

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series live streaming details

⁠India - FanCode, Sony LIV (Live streaming), Sony Sports (TV).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️