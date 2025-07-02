Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI series: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch history and ODI records

R Premadasa Stadium will play host to the first two ODIs of the series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The matches will take place on July 2 and 5. The start time for both the games is 2.30pm IST.
Bangladesh suffered an early exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka did not even make it to the mega event played earlier this year. Both teams will try to revive their past ODI glory on the road to the 2027 World Cup.
Before Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series, here's a look at the pitch history of the R Premadasa Stadium.
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo ODI records
155 ODI matches have taken place at this iconic venue in Colombo. Sri Lanka have won 84 times in the ODI format at this stadium. Earlier this year, the ground hosted two matches between Sri Lanka and Australia.
Here's a list of important stats and numbers to know from the previous 155 ODIs hosted by Colombo (RPS):
ODI matches played: 155
Won by teams batting first: 84
Won by teams batting second: 59
Tied: 1
No result: 9
Highest individual score: 169 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs South Africa, 2013
Best bowling figures: 7/19 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) vs Zimbabwe, 2024
Highest team total: 375/5 - India vs Sri Lanka, 2017
Lowest team total: 50 - Sri Lanka vs India, 2023
Highest successful run-chase: 292/4 - Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2022
Average first innings score: 226.
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Pitch report
The Colombo (RPS) pitch report will be live from the venue before Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Charith Asalanka walk out for the toss. Generally, the pitch suits the batters and the slower bowlers.
Sri Lanka got bowled out for 50 in the Asia Cup Final against India two years ago at this venue, but a year before that, the islanders chased down a 292-run target against the mighty Australian side here only.
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Last ODI match
Sri Lanka crushed Australia by 174 runs in the last ODI hosted by the R Premadasa Stadium. Kusal Mendis' century inspired the home team to 281/4 in 50 overs. Chasing 282, Australia got bowled out for just 107 runs.
Spinners Dunith Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga combined forces to take seven wickets for Sri Lanka in that contest. Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: Sri Lanka 281/4 (Kusal Mendis 101, Sean Abbott 1/41) beat Australia 107 (Steve Smith 29, Dunith Wellalage 4/35) by 174 runs.
