Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The much-awaited Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series will start on Thursday, July 10. Kandy, Dambulla and Colombo will host the three T20Is on July 10, 13 and 16, respectively.
The hosts won the two-Test series 1-0 and clinched the ODI leg 2-1. Before the three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, here's a look at some important details about this brief series.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series full schedule
The first T20I will take place on July 10 in Kandy, followed by the second game on July 13 in Dambulla, while the final match of the series will take place on July 16 in Colombo. All three matches of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series have a start time of 7 pm local time.
1st T20I: July 10, 7 pm local time - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
2nd T20I: July 13, 7 pm local time - Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
3rd T20I: July 16, 7 pm local time - R Premadasa Stadium.
SL vs BAN 2025 T20I series match timings in IST
There is no difference in the time zones of India and Sri Lanka. Hence, all three matches will begin at 7 pm IST in India. In Bangladesh, the matches will start at 7.30 pm local time.
SL vs BAN T20I 2025 squads
Sri Lanka
Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Eshan Malinga and Avishka Fernando.
Bangladesh
Litton Das (c and wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series live streaming details
India - FanCode, Sony LIV (Live streaming), Sony Sports (TV).
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️