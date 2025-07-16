Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch history and T20I records

The R Premadasa Stadium will host the final T20I of the ongoing series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The series stands even-steven at 1-1 ahead of the series decider in Colombo on Wednesday, July 16.

Ad

Like the recently-concluded ODI series between the two teams, Sri Lanka won the first match, but Bangladesh bounced back by recording a win in the second match. While Sri Lanka won the series decider in the 50-over format, Bangladesh would aim to take the T20I series trophy home.

Before the final T20I gets underway in Colombo, here's a quick glance at the venue's pitch history and T20I statistics.

Ad

Trending

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo T20I records

Sri Lanka have a dismal record in T20Is played at this stadium. The home team has a 8-23 win-loss record at this venue. Bangladesh would consider themselves favorites when they take the field in Colombo.

Here are some other interesting stats to know from the previous T20I matches hosted by the R Premadasa Stadium:

T20I matches played: 47

Ad

Won by teams batting first: 19

Won by teams batting second: 27

Tied: 0

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 99* - Luke Wright (ENG) vs Afghanistan, 2012

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) vs India, 2021

Highest team total: 215/5 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2018

Lowest team total: 80 - England vs India, 2012

Highest successful run-chase: 215/5 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2018

Average first innings score: 151.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch report

The pitch report will be live from Colombo a few minutes before the toss takes place. The pitch has favored the batters and spinners in the previous T20Is played at this venue.

Ad

A similar track should be on offer for the final T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Notably, Bangladesh own the record for the highest team total and highest successful run-chase in T20Is played at this venue.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo last T20I match

Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the last T20I played at this venue on January 18, 2024. Wanindu Hasaranga's magnificent spell of 4/15 helped the hosts bowl their opponents out for just 82 runs.

Ad

Chasing 83 for a win, Sri Lanka won the contest in 10.5 overs without breaking much sweat. Interestingly, only two sixes were hit in that game. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 83/1 (Pathum Nissanka 39*, Sean Williams 1/13) beat Zimbabwe 82 (Brian Bennett 29, Wanindu Hasaranga 4/15) by 9 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️