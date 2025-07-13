Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium pitch history and T20I records

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will play host to the second T20I of the ongoing series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The match will start at 7 pm IST on July 13.

Sri Lanka have already gained a 1-0 lead in the the three-match series. The home team will look to register another win against Bangladesh and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Dambulla has been a tricky place to bat at. Here's a glance at the T20I records and pitch history of the venue before the second T20I starts.

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium T20I records

Dambulla hosted its first-ever men's T20I back in November 2014. So far, the stadium has hosted eight completed T20I matches, with Sri Lanka participating in all of them.

The home team has a 5-3 win-loss record on this ground. Here are some other important stats to know:

T20I matches played: 11

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 3

Tied: 0

No result: 3

Highest individual score: 70 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) vs Sri Lanka, 2024

Best bowling figures: 4/17 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) vs New Zealand, 2024

Highest team total: 209/5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 2024

Lowest team total: 89 - West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 180/5 - West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2024

Average first innings score: 118.

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium pitch report

The average first innings score in Dambulla has been 118, but last year, Afghanistan scored 209 at this venue. Also, the West Indies chased down 180 on this ground.

The pitch is not that bad for batting. However, spinners can trouble the batters at this venue if the latter do not execute their plans properly.

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium last T20I match

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five runs in the last T20I match played in Dambulla on November 10, 2024. Wanindu Hasaranga's 4/17 helped the home team bowl the Kiwis out for just 108 runs.

In response, the Sri Lankans were all out for 103 despite a half-century from opener Pathum Nissanka. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: New Zealand 108 (Will Young 30, Wanindu Hasaranga 4/17) beat Sri Lanka 103 (Pathum Nissanka 52, Glenn Phillips 3/6) by 5 runs.

