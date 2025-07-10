Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series will begin on July 10 in Kandy. It is a three-match series, with the second and third games scheduled to take place on July 13 and 16 in Dambulla and Colombo, respectively.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are among the best teams in Asia right now. Both sides will aim to use the upcoming series as a preparation stage for the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup scheduled to happen in the coming months.

Experienced T20I players like Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman will be in action during the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series. Before the series begins, here's a look at the telecast channel details for the three T20Is.

SL vs BAN 2025 T20I series schedule (all timings in IST)

All three T20Is are night matches starting at 7 pm IST. The matches will begin at 1:30 pm GMT. Here is the full schedule:

1st T20I: July 10, 7 pm IST - Pallekele.

2nd T20I: July 13, 7 pm IST - Dambulla.

3rd T20I: July 16, 7 pm IST - Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series live streaming and TV channel details

Like the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, FanCode and Sony LIV will stream the T20I matches to the audience in India. Fans owning a subscription on either of the two platforms can watch the three T20I matches live.

On TV, the matches will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India. Some of the matches might clash with the India vs England Test match. Hence, the broadcaster will likely allot the available channels only to this series.

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live streaming: FanCode and Sony LIV.

