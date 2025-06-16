Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 Test series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 Test series will kick off on June 17 with a match in Galle. This series marks the last time legendary all-rounder Angelo Mathews steps on the field for the Sri Lankan team in the Test format.
This two-match series also marks the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle. It is the fourth edition of the WTC competition. Neither Sri Lanka nor Bangladesh could qualify for the final in the previous three editions.
Both nations will be desperate to start the new WTC cycle with a win. Before the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 Test series starts, here's a quick preview of the two matches.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 Test series full schedule
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will battle in two Tests from June 17 to 29. The first Test will begin on June 17 in Galle, while Colombo will play host to the second Test from June 25 onwards. Here is the complete schedule:
1st Test: June 17-21, 10 am Local Time - Galle International Stadium.
2nd Test: June 25-29, 10 am Local Time - Sinhalese Sports Club.
SL vs BAN 2025 Test series match timings in IST
There is no time zone difference between India and Sri Lanka. The two Test matches will begin at 10 am IST for the audience in India.
SL vs BAN Test 2025 squads
Sri Lanka
Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Isitha Wijesundera, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, , Kusal Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando and Pasindu Sooriyabandara.
Bangladesh
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Khaled Ahmed, Litton Das, Ebadot Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Hasan Murad and Nahid Rana.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 Test series live streaming details
India - FanCode, Sony LIV (Live streaming), Sony Sports (TV).
