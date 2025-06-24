Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 Test series: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo pitch history and Test records

Sinhalese Sports Club will host the second match of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 Test series, starting on June 25. The two-match series currently stands at 0-0 after the first Test in Galle finished in a draw.

The conditions in Colombo would be similar to Galle, with batters and slower bowlers expected to dominate the proceedings. Both teams will be desperate to record a win and secure the series.

Before Dhananjaya de Silva and Najmul Hossain Shanto walk out for the coin toss in Colombo, here's a look at the pitch history of the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo Test records

Colombo's SSC ground will host a Test match for the first time in 2025. The first Test match at this venue happened way back in March 1984, while the last match on this ground happened last year in February.

Trending

Toss has not played much of a role in Colombo as teams batting first and teams batting second have an almost equal win percentage. Here are some important stats to know from the previous Tests hosted by the SSC ground:

Test matches played: 45

Won by teams batting first: 16

Won by teams batting second: 15

Drawn: 14

Highest individual score: 374 - Mahela Jayawardene (SL) vs South Africa, 2006

Best bowling figures (innings): 9/127 - Rangana Herath (SL) vs Pakistan, 2014

Best bowling figures (match): 14/184 - Rangana Herath (SL) vs Pakistan, 2014

Highest team total: 756/5 dec - Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2006

Lowest team total: 81 - Sri Lanka vs England, 2001

Highest successful run-chase: 326/5 - Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1998

Average first innings score: 318.

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo Pitch report

The pitch report for the second Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live before the toss happens in Colombo. As mentioned earlier, slower bowlers and batters should dominate the proceedings throughout the game.

11 years ago, former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath bagged 14 wickets in a Test against Pakistan at this venue. It shows how a spinner can dominate the opposition if he executes his plans to perfection in Colombo.

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo Last Test match

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 10 wickets in the last Test hosted by Colombo back in February 2024. Three batters recorded a century each in that game, while Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya bagged eight wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Here's a short summary of the scorecard of that Test match played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the SSC ground:

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 439 (Angelo Mathews 141, Naveed Zadran 4/83) & 56/0 (Dimuth Karunaratne 32*, Nijat Masood 0/5) beat Afghanistan 198 (Rahmat Shah 91, Vishwa Fernando 4/51) & 296 (Ibrahim Zadran 114, Prabath Jayasuriya 5/107) by 10 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️