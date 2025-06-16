Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 Test series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 Test series will kick off the fourth edition of the ICC World Test Championship. The third edition of the mega event concluded last week in London, where South Africa beat Australia to become the new champions.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have participated in each of the three WTC tournaments played so far, but they have never made it to the final. Both teams will be keen to start the new cycle with a win and then continue in the same vein.

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 Test series will feature two matches. It will begin on June 17 and end on June 29. Here's a look at the schedule and live streaming details for the two-match WTC series.

SL vs BAN 2025 Test series schedule (with match timings in IST)

Sri Lanka will host the two Test matches. The start time for both matches is 10 am Local Time (10 am IST). As per GMT, the matches will begin at 4:30 am. Here is the schedule for the two matches:

1st Test: June 17-21, 10 am IST - Galle International Stadium, Galle.

2nd Test: June 25-29, 10 am IST - Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 Test series live streaming and TV channel details

FanCode will stream the two Tests between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh live to the audience in India. Fans will have to buy a pass on the online streaming platform to watch the two Tests live from June 17 onwards.

Live streaming of the two Tests will also be available on the Sony LIV website and application for the audience in India. Sony Sports Network will telecast the two-match Test series as well. Here is the complete telecast channel list for the Tests between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka -

India: Sony Sports Network (TV), Sony LIV, and FanCode (Live streaming).

