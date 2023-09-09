Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch history and ODI records

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Bangladesh today in the Super Fours round of Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The islanders will be keen to use the home advantage and record another win over Bangladesh in the tournament.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka clashed in Kandy during the group stage of Asia Cup 2023. Dasun Shanaka's men defeated Shakib Al Hasan and co. by five wickets in that match.

Before the two rival teams cross paths again in the continental championship, here's a look at the pitch history of the R Premadasa Stadium.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo ODI records & stats

This venue has hosted 141 ODI matches, with teams batting second emerging victorious only 55 times. The captain winning the toss in Colombo should look to bat first and put runs on the board. However, considering the rainy weather in Sri Lanka, the captains would not be 100% sure of batting first in today's match.

The conditions in Colombo generally help the batters and bowlers equally. Medium pacer Angelo Mathews bagged a six-wicket haul on this ground in an ODI against India in 2009. Here are some other vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by Colombo:

Matches played: 141

Matches won by teams batting first: 76

Matches won by teams batting second: 55

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 8

Highest individual score: 169 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs. South Africa, 2013

Best bowling figures: 6/20 - Angelo Mathews (SL) vs. India, 2009

Highest team total: 375/5 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest team total: 86 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2002

Highest successful run-chase: 292/4 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2022

Average first innings score: 225

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcasted live from Colombo a few minutes before Dasun Shanaka and Shakib Al Hasan walk out for the coin toss. The pitch might not be the best for batting, but if the batters get settled in the middle, they can score big.

Last year, Sri Lanka chased a 292-run target against a mighty Australian side at this venue. That win would give the islanders a lot of confidence, heading into this game.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Last ODI match

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 58 runs in the last ODI match on this ground. In the final match of their bilateral series on August 26, 2023, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's half-centuries helped Pakistan score 268/8 in 50 overs. Chasing 269, Afghanistan were bundled out for 209 runs in 48.4 overs.

10 sixes were hit in the 98.4 overs bowled during that ODI contest. 18 wickets fell in the match, with fast bowlers taking nine of them.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 268/8 (Mohammad Rizwan 67, Gulbadin Naib 2/36) beat Afghanistan 209 (Mujeeb ur Rahman 64, Shadab Khan 3/42) by 59 runs.