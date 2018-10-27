Sri Lanka vs England Only T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips

England v Sri Lanka - 1st NatWest T20 International

After a humiliating ODI series defeat, Sri Lanka will take on England in a one-off T20I on 27th October, Saturday. England won the ODI series quite easily but in the last ODI, the Sri Lankan team showed some character and beat England by a big margin.

Match date: 27th October

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Expected Playing XI :

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera is still injured, so Sadeera Samarawickrama is expected to replace him.

Expected Playing XI -

Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Parera, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera/Lakshan Sandakan.

Sri Lanka Squad :

Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera(c), Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Kasun Rajitha

England

Joe Root is likely to be rested and Joe Denly is expected to replace him.

Expected Playing XI -

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Joe Denly, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid.

England Squad :

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Olly Stone, Mark Wood.

Fantasy Cricket Tips :

Wicket Keeper: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler will open the innings. He has been in very good form in T20s since IPL 2018. He has been very consistent as well. He can give you more points than Niroshan Dickwella.

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Eoin Morgan

The R Premadasa pitch is going to be flat. So you should go with more batsmen than bowlers. You can pick any four of them or can go with all of them. We all know how dangerous Jason Roy can be in this format. Alex Hales has not played all the ODI matches so he will definitely want to prove his worth in this T20I. Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal and Eoin Morgan are also good batsmen.

All-Rounder: Thisara Perera, Joe Denly and Dhanajaya de Silva

Ben Stokes has not be chosen because he will bat number 6 and England batting is so strong that he might not get enough balls to play and he has been unimpressive with the ball in T20Is. Thisara Perera will bowl at the death so he can easily pick 2-3 wickets and can score some runs if he gets to bat.

Joe Denly generally opens the innings but he will bat in the middle order in this match. He is a very good batsman and a decent leg-spinner. Dhanajaya de Silva is a decent batsman and can bowl some overs

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran:

Lasith Malinga will bowl at death, so he can score some useful points by picking 2-3 wickets. Adil Rashid is a very good leg spinner and can take some important wickets of the Sri Lankan team. Liam Plunkett and Tom Curran are very good bowlers who can score points with their batting as well. So you can any three of these four.

Choices of Captain and Vice-Captain :

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Thisara Perera, and Kusal Mendis.