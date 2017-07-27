Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara heaps praise on Hardik Pandya

Pandya scored a quick fire half century against Sri Lanka on debut.

What's the story?

Hardik Pandya who is playing in his debut Test match against Sri Lanka being held at Galle in Sri Lanka impressed everyone with a quick fire half century.

His teammate Cheteshwar Pujara heaped praise on debutant as he hailed his ability to perform well with the bat and the ball.

"I think he is a very good all-rounder. When it comes to his batting, he is trusting his strength. The way he was batting, I think that’s how he should be batting even going ahead. This was the right situation for him, the way he bats," said Pujara about Pandya.

"He could dominate the bowlers, he could play his shots. When he is playing with the tail-enders, that’s the way he should be playing. He has showcased that even at the highest level. Being an all-rounder it always helps because we need someone who can bowl 10 overs in a day if there is an opportunity. He is the perfect all-rounder for us," he concluded.

In case you didn't know...

Pujara himself has been exceptional so far scoring a magnificent century (153 in 265 deliveries) and guided India to a massive total of 600 in the first innings.

Apart from Pujara and Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan's 190, Ajinkya Rahane's 57 and Ravichandran Ashwin's 47 helped India reach the huge total.

The Indian bowlers made merry as well as they ended the day on top and left Sri Lanka a mountain to climb. The Islanders ended the day at 154-5.

The Details:

Pandya, who made his Test debut just yesterday has made his mark in the limited overs format and is looking to do so in Tests as well.

He joined an elite list of batsmen to score a half century in their debut innings.

He was included in the playing XI in place of Kuldeep Yadav who took four wickets in the warm-up match against the Board President's XI.

What's next?

Pandya has not yet got an opportunity to bowl yet and will be looking to do so on the 3rd day's play against the home side.

Author's take

Pandya, who almost took India to an unlikely victory against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy has the ability to change the tide of the game with his ability.

It was good to see that he did not change his style of play and attacked the bowlers like he does in ODIs and T20Is.

However, it will be interesting to see whether he continues to be preferred over Kuldeep in the upcoming Tests as well.