Sri Lanka vs India, 2017, 1st Test, Day 1: World reacts to India's dominance

India ended with 399 runs on the board at the end of Day 1.

Dhawan scored 190 runs

The Indian cricket team continued from where they left off against West Indies and dominated Sri Lanka on the first day of the first Test of the three match series. India ended with 399 runs on the board with the loss of three wickets and thus broke the record of the maximum runs scored in a single day in a Test in Sri Lanka.

Making a comeback into the Test side, Shikhar Dhawan decimated the opposition bowlers and batted like he was playing a limited overs match.

He did not spare any bowler as he smashed his way to a 190 run knock in just 168 deliveries with 31 fours to his name. Unfortunately, he a loose shot led to his dismissal just ten runs short of his double century.

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his incredible run of form as he scored his twelfth century of his career and remained unbeaten on 144 off 247 balls. The Dhawan-Pujara combination put on a partnership of 253 runs for the second wicket.

Ajinkya Rahane, who remains unbeaten on 39 is looking good and has put on a partnership of 113 runs so far.

Nuwan Pradeep is the only Sri Lankan bowler who performed well as he picked up all the three wickets, including the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli who got out after scoring only three runs.

Abhinav Mukund too did not perform well and his place in the team will be in doubt unless he scores big in the 2nd innings of the match. With KL Rahul set to return for the 2nd Test, he will most likely replace Mukund.

Dhawan, on the other hand, has given the selectors a lot to think about after his spectacular performance. Once Murali Vijay makes a return to the side, the selectors will face a major headache deciding who to pick as the two openers in the side.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the day's play:

Well played to @SDhawan25 awesome to see him go well. Love Sri Lanka what a place. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 26, 2017

If life gives you another chance, grab it like Dhawan. Bossed his way to his highest Test score... #SLvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 26, 2017

Hardik Pandya - Test cap no. 289 for ??

To see you play Test cricket for our country makes me extremely proud. Well done, brother! pic.twitter.com/RzAT5SV73Y — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 26, 2017

Congrats @hardikpandya7 on your test debut! Go well brother ?? — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) July 26, 2017

After Dhawan's fireworks,Pujara's composure has ensured Sri Lanka cannot win. The longer India bat,the more the spinners will enjoy bowling. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 26, 2017